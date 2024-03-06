World / Asia

Australia and Asean call for restraint in South China Sea

A joint statement by Australia and the Asean asks for ‘rules-based’ order in the Indo-Pacific

06 March 2024 - 11:08
by Melanie Burton and Renju Jose
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a joint media statement with Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, during the Asean-Australia special summit, in Melbourne, Australia, on March 6, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a joint media statement with Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, during the Asean-Australia special summit, in Melbourne, Australia, on March 6, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY

Melbourne/Sydney —  Australia and Southeast Asian nations ended a three-day summit on March 6 calling for restraint in the contested South China Sea and a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.  

Australia hosted a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Melbourne to mark the 50th anniversary of its ties to the bloc, even as differences remained across the 10 members on China’s plans to extend its diplomatic and military presence in the region.

A joint statement by Australia and Asean called for “rules-based” order in the Indo-Pacific, as Beijing looks to increase its presence in the South China Sea.

“We recognise the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement said.

“We encourage all countries to avoid any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region.”

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said that the situation in South China Sea was generally stable and China’s position on the disputed area was consistent and clear.

“We will properly manage differences with the countries concerned and fully and effectively implement them with Asean countries,” they said in response to questions about the Asean statement during a press briefing on March 6. 

China’s response came as the Philippines on March 5 summoned Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Manila to protest at what it called “aggressive actions” by Chinese naval forces against a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed on a South China Sea shoal.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3-trillion worth of ship-borne commerce each year, and the area is a major source of tension with the Philippines.

Both countries have been locked in a territorial dispute despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration which found that China’s claims had no legal basis. Beijing rejects that ruling.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on March 4, said there was a growing “China-phobia” in the West. In an interview published on March 5 in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, Anwar claimed the risk of conflict in the South China Sea had been exaggerated.

The joint statement also reiterated concern over the “dire” humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as calling for the release of hostages held in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs,” the statement said.

“We urge for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire.”

Asean includes Muslim majority nations, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, while Australia is a strong backer of Israel, although it has previously called for a ceasefire and been critical of the level of casualties.

Reuters

Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

Melbourne is hosting a summit for memebers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
World
2 days ago

MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation

Fears that a broken US-China relationship will seed a wider ‘deglobalisation’ of trade have not yet been borne out
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Asean officials back ‘Myanmar-owned and led’ solution to conflict

Myanmar has been locked in conflict since the military seized power in a coup in 2021 that sparked ended a decade of tentative democracy
World
1 month ago

Transboundary haze sparks friction in Southeast Asia

Air quality in parts of Malaysia and Indonesia has spiked into the red raising fears of health effects
World
5 months ago

Malaysia calls on Asean to impose ‘strong’ measures against Myanmar

Malaysia says the junta has created obstacles to a peace plan for the strife-torn country
World
6 months ago

UN call for Asean leaders to boycott Myanmar junta

Special Rapporteur says junta has failed to honour peace pledges
World
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Victor Orban to meet Donald Trump, saying he ...
World
2.
US supreme court ruling shows unanimity, not unity
World
3.
Trump aims to knock out rival Republican Haley in ...
World / Americas
4.
Gaza ceasefire talks extended in Cairo for ...
World / Middle East
5.
Nikki Haley faces watershed Super Tuesday to stop ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

World / Asia

MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation

Opinion

Asean officials back ‘Myanmar-owned and led’ solution to conflict

World / Asia

Malaysia calls on Asean to impose ‘strong’ measures against Myanmar

World / Asia

UN call for Asean leaders to boycott Myanmar junta

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.