Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

Police on patrol inside a security fence at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre during the 2024 Asean-Australia special summit, in Melbourne, Australia, on March 4, 2024. Picture: AAP/JOEL CARRETT via REUTERS
Sydney — Australia said on March 4 that Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian countries are facing serious defence threats. The country set aside more funds for maritime security projects with Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries during a summit with regional leaders in Melbourne on March 4 2024.
Foreign minister Penny Wong announced A$286.5m ($186.7m) in funding for Asean projects in areas including maritime security, amid tensions over China’s growing assertiveness and its disputed claims to the South China Sea.
Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong speaks as she and Philippines’ secretary of foreign affairs Enrique Manalo attend the maritime co-operation forum of the Asean-Australia special summit, in Melbourne, Australia, on March 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY
“We face destabilising, provocative and coercive actions including unsafe conduct at sea and in the air,” Wong said in a speech at the summit, without naming China.
“What happens in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait, in the Mekong sub-region, across the Indo-Pacific, affects us all.”
Melbourne is hosting leaders and officials from the 10-member Asean for a summit from March 4 to March 6. Asean member Myanmar was excluded due to the ongoing conflict in the country.
Australia is using the 50th anniversary of its ties with the Asean to bolster ties with the region as it deals with China’s growing diplomatic and military reach.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3-trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by Asean members the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis.
Speaking alongside Wong, Philippines secretary of foreign affairs Enrique Manalo said the South China Sea was of strategic importance and had a promising future as long as “nations in the region resolved to uphold co-operation over confrontation”.
Australia and the Philippines began their first joint sea and air patrols in the South China Sea in November 2023.
The Philippines is ramping up efforts to counter what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around freedom-of-navigation operations.
Myanmar conflict
Just over a month since Asean foreign ministers called for an end to the bloody conflict in member state Myanmar, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the downtown Melbourne venue to call for concrete punitive action against the military junta.
The Asean has barred Myanmar’s top generals from attending its meetings until they commit to a peace plan, but has stopped short of further action. The junta has been furious over what it calls the Asean’s interference in its internal affairs.
One activist called for international recognition of the parallel National Unity Government, which controls militias in the country.
“Asean countries and Australia, please act. We need action. Please don’t wait for (Asean’s) plan; it is useless,” activist Yuyu Chit said.
Reuters
MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation
Asean officials back ‘Myanmar-owned and led’ solution to conflict
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Conflicts remain regional until the great powers pick a side
Transboundary haze sparks friction in Southeast Asia
