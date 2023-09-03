World / Asia

Mission accomplished: India puts moon rover to ‘sleep’

03 September 2023 - 18:06 Arpan Chaturvedi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People watch a livestream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, August 23 2023. Picture: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
People watch a livestream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, August 23 2023. Picture: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

New Delhi — India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said.

The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was “set into sleep mode” but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said late on Saturday.

“Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!” Isro said. “Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador.”

By landing on the moon, India joined the US, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reaching the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3’s soft touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world’s most populous country. The media hailed the landing as India’s greatest scientific feat.

Pragyan travelled over 100m, confirming the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon, Isro said.

Now India is hoping for the success of a probe launched on Saturday to study the sun, observing solar winds that can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras.

“The satellite is healthy” and in earth orbit, Isro said on Sunday, as it prepares for its 1.5-million kilometre journey.

Reuters

India’s next space mission will study the sun

The Aditya-L1, India’s first space observatory for solar research, is getting ready for launch in the first week of September
World
1 week ago

India’s rover set to explore lunar terrain

Chandrayaan-3 exits spacecraft to conduct experiments to help future probes
World
1 week ago

India makes history with landing on moon’s south pole

Chandrayaan-3 mission comes less than week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Italy economy minister defends windfall bank tax ...
World / Europe
2.
Mission accomplished: India puts moon rover to ...
World / Asia
3.
Putin to meet Erdogan amid push to revive grain ...
World / Europe
4.
Burning Man revellers in Nevada desert stranded ...
World / Americas
5.
Russian drones target Ukraine’s Danube port ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.