India files criminal case against BAE and Rolls-Royce

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation alleges they paid bribes, commissions and kickbacks to intermediaries

29 May 2023 - 20:33 Krishn Kaushik
A Rolls Royce logo in New Delhi, India, May 29 2023. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
New Delhi — India has filed a “criminal conspiracy” complaint against Britain’s BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Holdings over alleged corruption in the procurement and manufacture of advanced military jets.

The case is based on the findings of an investigation launched by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016, the document, dated May 23, says. 

Rolls-Royce said the allegations being investigated were disclosed back in 2017, when it paid a £497m fine to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to settle a case involving transactions with countries including China, India and Thailand.

A spokesperson for the company said it was continuing to assist Indian authorities in their investigation, and that it was now “a fundamentally different business”.

“We will not tolerate business misconduct of any sort and are committed to maintaining high ethical standards,” the spokesperson said.

In its response, BAE said it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing probe. India’s defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The document seen by Reuters alleged the manufacturers of the trainer jets paid commissions in violation of Indian defence contract rules to middlemen who helped them get the contracts by exerting “undue influence” on Indian government officials.

It also said that Rolls-Royce India and its officials entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of India’s defence ministry and two middlemen between 2003 and 2012 for contracts linked to the trainer jets.

India in 2005 signed a deal to buy 24 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers for £734.21m, and licensed manufacturing of 42 jets for £308.25m, along with the supply of materials and transfer of technology.

This was done, the CBI said in its document, “in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries”.

Between 2008 and 2010, it said the Indian government approved the licensed manufacturing of an additional 57 jets for 95 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) under a separate agreement with BAE Systems (Operations) Ltd.

The filing of the document is the first step towards a formal trial.

Reuters

Pakistan authorities hand over pro-Khan protesters to be tried in military courts

Thirty-three suspects are to be tried after attacks on army installations during violent protests in support of former prime minister Imran Khan
World
3 days ago

US and Japan forge united front in advanced semiconductor R&D

Amid rising tensions with China, the two nations fortify their technological alliance, focusing on advanced chips, AI and quantum technology ...
World
3 days ago

Altitude error caused failed April moon landing, says Japan’s ispace

The start-up attributes the unsuccessful landing of its Hakuto-R Mission 1 on a fuel shortage due to miscalculated altitude, promising enhancements ...
World
3 days ago
