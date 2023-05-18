World Bank sounds debt warning for Pacific nations

The outlook for SA remains gloomy, while the dollar is at its strongest levels in seven weeks
Wellington — Six Pacific countries are at a high risk of debt distress in part due to government spending to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, the World Bank said in a report on Thursday.
The report, titled Raising Pasifika, said fiscal consolidation was needed in Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu because those countries lack domestic debt markets and access to international capital markets.
Among other nations in the region, Vanuatu is rated at medium risk, while Palau and Nauru’s debt is sustainable, the report notes. The nine countries are collectively known as PIC9.
“While public debt levels as a share of GDP remain modest across most of the region, the PIC9’s economic geography and volatile revenue bases mean debt distress risks remain elevated,” it said.
Debt has surged in the region since 2019 as the tourism-dependent economies were hit by Covid border closures, trade was hurt by logistical challenges, and extreme weather caused damage. The World Bank last month said Fiji must also take urgent action to reduce its debt burden.
Stephen Ndegwa, World Bank country director for Papua New Guinea & the Pacific Islands, said reducing debt, strengthening revenue and improving the quality of government spending are critical areas for Pacific countries to address.
The report says continued access to grants in line with pre-pandemic trends is also essential to find capital investment projects for sustainable development and climate resilience.
The World Bank report recommends that, together with more efficient spending, improvements to tax collection must be a priority for Pacific governments to ensure individuals and businesses are contributing their fair share to the region’s economies.
It also said those countries should allocate more to social assistance and protection measures.
“These investments would help reduce poverty and inequality, while also supporting communities in tough times, including in the aftermath of climate-related disasters or major economic shocks, such as the region saw from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent natural disasters in Tonga and Vanuatu,” it said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World Bank sounds debt warning for Pacific nations
Lender urges six of so-called PIC9 to curb spending and strengthen tax collection
