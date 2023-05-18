Investec ups dividend as annual profit surges

The outlook for SA remains gloomy, while the dollar is at its strongest levels in seven weeks
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
The grant was allocated to William Huma’s Reagile in August 2021, not long before he resigned from the NLC’s board after allegations of corruption
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Financial services group weathers the prevailing economic storm, though funds under management eased
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil new measures for co-operation among the region’s six nations
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec increased its dividend as it reported a jump in annual profit despite weaker global markets weighing on its funds under management (FUM).
The company, valued at R31.1bn on the JSE, declared a full-year dividend of 31p a share (R7.49), 24% higher year on year, at a payout ratio of 45%. Profit for the year to end-March was up 46.9% to £817.4m, while FUM decreased 4.5% to £61bn (R1.47-trillion)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investec ups dividend as annual profit surges
Financial services group weathers the prevailing economic storm, though funds under management eased
Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec increased its dividend as it reported a jump in annual profit despite weaker global markets weighing on its funds under management (FUM).
The company, valued at R31.1bn on the JSE, declared a full-year dividend of 31p a share (R7.49), 24% higher year on year, at a payout ratio of 45%. Profit for the year to end-March was up 46.9% to £817.4m, while FUM decreased 4.5% to £61bn (R1.47-trillion)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.