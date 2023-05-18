Companies / Financial Services

Investec ups dividend as annual profit surges

Financial services group weathers the prevailing economic storm, though funds under management eased

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 11:50 Nico Gous

Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec increased its dividend as it reported a jump in annual profit despite weaker global markets weighing on its funds under management (FUM).

The company, valued at R31.1bn on the JSE, declared a full-year dividend of 31p a share (R7.49), 24% higher year on year, at a payout ratio of 45%. Profit for the year to end-March was up 46.9% to £817.4m, while FUM decreased 4.5% to £61bn (R1.47-trillion)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.