MTN’s Bayobab and Africa50 in R6bn African fibre investment drive
MTN is expanding one of Africa’s largest fibre networks as it signed a deal with an infrastructure investment company worth more than R6bn in the next two years.
The group’s newly rebranded infrastructure unit Bayobab — formerly MTN Global Connect — has entered into a partnership with Africa50 to develop Project East2West, “a terrestrial fibreoptic cable network connecting the eastern shores of Africa to those on the continent’s west”...
