Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s Bayobab and Africa50 in R6bn African fibre investment drive

Partnership’s network will connect Africa’s eastern and western shores

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 18:47 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN is expanding one of Africa’s largest fibre networks as it signed a deal with an infrastructure investment company worth more than R6bn in the next two years. 

The group’s newly rebranded infrastructure unit Bayobab — formerly MTN Global Connect — has entered into a partnership with Africa50 to develop Project East2West, “a terrestrial fibreoptic cable network connecting the eastern shores of Africa to those on the continent’s west”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.