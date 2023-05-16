Thais cheer as opposition parties agree on coalition

US President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday
Thailand’s two main opposition parties agreed on Monday to form a ruling coalition after trouncing military-backed rivals who have controlled government for nearly a decade.
The Move Forward party and opposition heavyweight Pheu Thai dominated Sunday’s ballot in a rout of army-backed parties, though they could face challenges in mustering enough support to vote in a prime minister, with parliamentary rules drafted by the military after a 2014 coup skewed in favour of its allies.
Their alliance would need to ensure its efforts to form a new government wouldn’t be stymied by a junta-appointed Senate, which gets to vote on a prime minister in a bicameral sitting of the 750-member legislature, and has a record of favouring conservative parties led by generals.
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward’s 42-year-old leader proposed an alliance of six parties that would command 309 seats. That would be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure he was elected as prime minister.
Asked about the Senate, he said all sides must respect the election outcome and there was no use going against it. “I am not worried but I am not careless,” he said.
“It will be quite a hefty price to pay if someone is thinking about debunking the election result or forming a minority government.”
Pheu Thai, controlled by the billionaire Shinawatra family said it agreed with Pita’s proposal and wished him luck in efforts to become prime minister.
The party had won most seats in every election this century, including twice in landslides but met its match against Move Forward, which came close to a sweep of the capital Bangkok and made gains in rivals’ strongholds.
No other alliance
“Pheu Thai has no plan to form any other government,” party leader Chonlanan Srikaew said.
Though the results appear to be a blow for the military and its allies, with parliamentary rules on their side and some influential power-brokers behind them, they could determine the shape of a new government.
Move Forward was galvanised by a wave of excitement among the youth for its liberal agenda and promises of bold changes, including breaking up monopolies and reforming a law on insulting the monarchy.
On Monday, Pita did a victory lap in Bangkok where thousands of supporters had gathered — some in the streets, others on rooftops — dressed in Move Forward’s signature orange colour and chanting, “Prime Minister Pita”.
Student Pirag Phrasawang, 22, said he was “overwhelmed and excited to see change finally come to the country”.
“My voice has been neglected for a long time. I’m glad that people finally woke up and responded to Move Forward’s policies.”
Pita has said Move Forward would press ahead with its plan to amend strict lese-majesty laws against insulting the monarchy, which critics say have been used to stifle free speech. Thailand’s palace does not comment on the law or its use.
The law punishes perceived insults by up to 15 years in prison, with hundreds of people facing charges, some of whom are in pre-trial detention.
Pita said parliament would be the right forum to seek amendments to the law, or Article 112 of the criminal code.
“We will use the parliament to make sure that there is a comprehensive discussion with maturity, with transparency in how we should move forward in terms of the relationship between the monarchy and the masses,” he said.
Asked if Pheu Thai would back the proposal, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of its main candidates, said it could be discussed in the legislature.
“Pheu Thai has a clear stand that we won’t abolish [Article] 112 but there can be a discussion about the law in parliament,” she said.
Reuters
