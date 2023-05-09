World / Africa

Thousands still missing after DRC floods claim more than 400

Mass graves dug at the weekend to dispose of the dead prompt complaints of undignified burials

09 May 2023 - 16:48 Djaffar Sabiti
Congolese women react in Kalehe, South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, after floods killed hundreds last week, May 6 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Kalehe — More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.

Scores of bodies have been recovered from the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu province’s Kalehe territory since torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods on Thursday, flattening buildings and sweeping away crops.

Mass graves were dug at the weekend to dispose of the dead, many of whom were women and children, prompting complaints from some civil society groups who said the burials were undignified.

Red Cross workers have sounded the alarm about a lack of supplies and equipment to assist more than 8,800 affected residents, many left homeless and traumatised after one of the deadliest natural disasters in the DRC’s recent history.

Kalehe administrator Thomas Bakenga Zirimwabagabo said on Tuesday that 411 bodies have been found so far and that at least 5,525 people are still missing.

A government delegation arrived in the area on Monday evening and was expected to bring food and tents for the survivors. Many have been staying with relatives or in public buildings that have been left intact, leading to overcrowding.

Government officials have told humanitarian workers to stop mass burials and wait for coffins to be delivered to the area.

The floods are the latest major disaster in Africa to highlight the vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to the effects of climate change.

They have led to calls for better response plans as warming temperatures are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains, according to UN climate experts.

Reuters

