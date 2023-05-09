Thousands still missing after DRC floods claim more than 400

Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
The Investigating Directorate believes the court erred and another would find sufficient evidence had been presented to warrant conviction of the accused
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The miner says it is pursuing self-generation projects and working with stakeholders to remove red tape and alleviate obstacles such as limited network access
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Kalehe — More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.
Scores of bodies have been recovered from the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu province’s Kalehe territory since torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods on Thursday, flattening buildings and sweeping away crops.
Mass graves were dug at the weekend to dispose of the dead, many of whom were women and children, prompting complaints from some civil society groups who said the burials were undignified.
Red Cross workers have sounded the alarm about a lack of supplies and equipment to assist more than 8,800 affected residents, many left homeless and traumatised after one of the deadliest natural disasters in the DRC’s recent history.
Kalehe administrator Thomas Bakenga Zirimwabagabo said on Tuesday that 411 bodies have been found so far and that at least 5,525 people are still missing.
A government delegation arrived in the area on Monday evening and was expected to bring food and tents for the survivors. Many have been staying with relatives or in public buildings that have been left intact, leading to overcrowding.
Government officials have told humanitarian workers to stop mass burials and wait for coffins to be delivered to the area.
The floods are the latest major disaster in Africa to highlight the vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to the effects of climate change.
They have led to calls for better response plans as warming temperatures are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains, according to UN climate experts.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Thousands still missing after DRC floods claim more than 400
Mass graves dug at the weekend to dispose of the dead prompt complaints of undignified burials
Kalehe — More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.
Scores of bodies have been recovered from the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu province’s Kalehe territory since torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods on Thursday, flattening buildings and sweeping away crops.
Mass graves were dug at the weekend to dispose of the dead, many of whom were women and children, prompting complaints from some civil society groups who said the burials were undignified.
Red Cross workers have sounded the alarm about a lack of supplies and equipment to assist more than 8,800 affected residents, many left homeless and traumatised after one of the deadliest natural disasters in the DRC’s recent history.
Kalehe administrator Thomas Bakenga Zirimwabagabo said on Tuesday that 411 bodies have been found so far and that at least 5,525 people are still missing.
A government delegation arrived in the area on Monday evening and was expected to bring food and tents for the survivors. Many have been staying with relatives or in public buildings that have been left intact, leading to overcrowding.
Government officials have told humanitarian workers to stop mass burials and wait for coffins to be delivered to the area.
The floods are the latest major disaster in Africa to highlight the vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to the effects of climate change.
They have led to calls for better response plans as warming temperatures are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains, according to UN climate experts.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Death toll from east DRC floods rises to more than 400
DRC flash floods death toll rises to at least 287
Sudan conflict adds to Africa’s ‘arc of misery’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.