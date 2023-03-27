Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Habib Overseas Bank, the local unit of a Pakistan-based lender that became a buyout target by associates of the Guptas , has been placed under curatorship due to governance, compliance and operational failures.
The lender, which received an SA banking licence in 1990, was placed under curatorship by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on March 26 based on the recommendation of the Prudential Authority (PA), the financial regulator that falls under the authority of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb). Habib Overseas Bank is the local division of a lender that was originally founded in India in 1941 before relocating to Pakistan, and is not linked to Habib Bank AG Zurich, which also operates in SA...
Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under curatorship
The Pakistan-based lender’s SA office was placed under curatorship due to governance, compliance and operational failures
Habib Overseas Bank, the local unit of a Pakistan-based lender that became a buyout target by associates of the Guptas , has been placed under curatorship due to governance, compliance and operational failures.
The lender, which received an SA banking licence in 1990, was placed under curatorship by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on March 26 based on the recommendation of the Prudential Authority (PA), the financial regulator that falls under the authority of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb). Habib Overseas Bank is the local division of a lender that was originally founded in India in 1941 before relocating to Pakistan, and is not linked to Habib Bank AG Zurich, which also operates in SA...
