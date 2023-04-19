World / Asia

India and China boost Russian oil revenue despite Western caps

The Kremlin welcomes stronger profits from its Russian Urals oil cargoes despite the West’s attempts to curb funds for Russia’s military exercises in Ukraine

19 April 2023 - 08:13 Agency Staff
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Moscow — India and China have snapped up the vast majority of Russian oil so far in April at prices above the Western price cap of $60 a barrel, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

That means the Kremlin is enjoying stronger revenues despite the West’s attempts to curb funds for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

A G7 source told Reuters on Monday the Western price cap would remain unchanged for now, despite pressure from some EU countries, such as Poland, to lower the cap to increase pressure on Moscow.

The advocates of the cap say it reduces revenues for Russia while allowing oil to flow, but its opponents say it is too soft to force Russia to backtrack on its activities in Ukraine.

The latest data from Refinitiv Eikon suggest Russian Urals oil cargoes that loaded in the first half of April are mostly heading to India and China’s ports.

India accounts for more than 70% of the seaborne supplies of the grade so far this month and China for about 20%, Reuters calculations show.

Meanwhile, lower freight rates and smaller discounts for Urals against global benchmarks nudged the daily price of the grade back above the cap earlier in April from a period of trading below.

India and China have not agreed to abide by the price cap, but the West had hoped the threat of sanctions might deter traders from helping those countries buy oil above the cap.

A G7 pric- cap coalition official said the system was working. “We recognise that as markets evolve there will be fluctuations of the discounts that Russia receives relative to global market prices,” the official said on condition of anonymity. “But the prices Russia receives for its oil remain well below those earned by other producers, which reflects the effects of the global sanctions regime.”

Average discounts for Urals were at $13 a barrel to dated Brent on a DES (delivered ex-ship) basis in Indian ports and $9 to ICE Brent in Chinese ports, according to traders, while shipping costs were $10.5 a barrel and $14 a barrel respectively for loadings from Baltic ports to India and China.

That means the Urals price on a free on board (FOB) basis in Baltic ports, allowing about $2 a barrel of additional transport costs, has been slightly above $60 a barrel so far in April, Reuters calculations show.

Shipping costs have come down significantly in recent weeks as Russian port ice conditions eased and more tankers became available.

Freight rates for Urals cargoes loading in Baltic ports for delivery to India have eased to $7.5m-$7.6m from $8m-$8.1m two weeks ago, two traders said.

The cost of tanker shipment from Baltic ports to China was $10m, down from nearly $11m a couple of weeks ago, they added.

During winter, freight costs for Urals cargoes jumped above $12m for both India and China.

Lower freight costs suggest Russian oil suppliers have secured enough vessels even given long distances, the traders said.

Meanwhile, output cuts announced by the Opec+ group of oil producers at the start of April have also boosted values for various grades around the world, including Urals.

Urals prices in Indian ports had traded at a discount of $14-$17 a barrel to dated Brent on a DES basis in March, while the price at Chinese ports was around $11 a barrel against ICE Brent. 

Oil rises on lower Russia output and tighter supplies

Market awaits International Energy Agency’s  report to clarify global demand outlook
Markets
5 days ago

Curbs on Russian oil products alter global shipping map

Fuel suppliers are using longer and more expensive routes as a result of sanctions
World
1 week ago

Oil steadies as investors eye banking crisis and Putin’s comments

Crude markets are watching the sentiment in the financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, analyst says
Markets
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tanzania signs $667m deals for rare earth and ...
World / Africa
2.
Fox sidesteps defamation trial with eleventh-hour ...
World / Americas
3.
Taiwan a main theme ahead of G7 foreign ...
World / Asia
4.
Argentina buckles under 103% inflation
World / Americas
5.
Sudan ceasefire collapses as fighting continues
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.