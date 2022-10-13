North Korea tests nuclear-capable missiles

The IEA says the Opec+ plan has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply for the rest of 2022 and 2023
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
The migration of online services means the grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency says
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
The couple paid an undisclosed amount to fly around the moon on Starship once the vehicle is complete
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.
The test firing was conducted on Wednesday, and was aimed at “enhancing the combat efficiency and might” of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People’s Army (KPA) “for the operation of tactical nukes”, state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Stressing that the test launch was another clear warning to its “enemies,” leader Kim Jong Un said the country “should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it,” according to KCNA.
On Monday, KCNA said Kim had guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest of recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.
KCNA reported that the two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for 10,234 seconds and “clearly hit the target 2,000km away”.
North Korea’s cruise missiles, air force and tactical nuclear devices are probably much less capable than propaganda suggests, but it would be a mistake to dismiss North Korea’s recent weapons testing spree as bluster or saber-rattling.
A US state department spokesperson declined to comment on the launches, and said Washington remained focused on co-ordinating closely with its allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea.
South Korea’s military said it had monitored the launch in real time and was continuing to analyse data from the tests.
North Korea first tested a “strategic” cruise missile in September 2021, which was seen by analysts at the time as possibly the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capability.
Wednesday’s test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational, though it is unclear whether North Korea can build warheads small enough for a cruise missile.
The cruise missiles are among a number of smaller weapons recently developed by North Korea to fly low and manoeuvre so as to better evade missile defences.
Kim said last year that developing smaller warheads was a top goal, and officials in Seoul have said that if the North resumes nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, developing smaller devices could be among its aims.
Limited options
North Korea’s cruise missiles usually generate less interest than ballistic missiles, because they are not explicitly banned under UN Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
Cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles that can be armed with either conventional or nuclear warheads are particularly destabilising in the event of conflict, as it can be unclear which kind of warhead they are carrying, analysts said.
“North Korea’s cruise missiles, air force and tactical nuclear devices are probably much less capable than propaganda suggests,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “But it would be a mistake to dismiss North Korea’s recent weapons testing spree as bluster or sabre-rattling.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday with only a lone reference to North Korea, underscoring limited US options to contain its nuclear and missile programmes.
Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under Barack Obama, said this was striking “not only because it passes so quickly past a persistent and existential threat, but also because it frames the strategy as ‘seeking sustained diplomacy towards denuclearisation’, when North Korea has so convincingly demonstrated its utter rejection of negotiations.”
A report by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said on Wednesday that a recent underwater launch of a ballistic missile from a lake probably has more political than military usefulness.
“Rather than an emerging threat, this test was most likely a propaganda and deception operation designed to focus regional and world attention on North Korea’s desired external image of a mighty and powerful nuclear-armed nation,” the report said.
The North’s pursuit of new types of nuclear weapons has renewed calls by some in South Korea to redeploy American tactical nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn in 1991, or for Seoul to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty and develop its own arsenal.
After backing the idea of asking the US to redeploy nuclear weapons during the election campaign last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has since said that option has been ruled out.
Senior members of this party, however, this week said it was time to reconsider.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
North Korea tests nuclear-capable missiles
In a clear warning to the country’s “enemies”, leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea would continue to expand its nuclear armed forces
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.
The test firing was conducted on Wednesday, and was aimed at “enhancing the combat efficiency and might” of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People’s Army (KPA) “for the operation of tactical nukes”, state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Stressing that the test launch was another clear warning to its “enemies,” leader Kim Jong Un said the country “should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it,” according to KCNA.
On Monday, KCNA said Kim had guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest of recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.
KCNA reported that the two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for 10,234 seconds and “clearly hit the target 2,000km away”.
A US state department spokesperson declined to comment on the launches, and said Washington remained focused on co-ordinating closely with its allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea.
South Korea’s military said it had monitored the launch in real time and was continuing to analyse data from the tests.
North Korea first tested a “strategic” cruise missile in September 2021, which was seen by analysts at the time as possibly the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capability.
Wednesday’s test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational, though it is unclear whether North Korea can build warheads small enough for a cruise missile.
The cruise missiles are among a number of smaller weapons recently developed by North Korea to fly low and manoeuvre so as to better evade missile defences.
Kim said last year that developing smaller warheads was a top goal, and officials in Seoul have said that if the North resumes nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, developing smaller devices could be among its aims.
Limited options
North Korea’s cruise missiles usually generate less interest than ballistic missiles, because they are not explicitly banned under UN Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
Cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles that can be armed with either conventional or nuclear warheads are particularly destabilising in the event of conflict, as it can be unclear which kind of warhead they are carrying, analysts said.
“North Korea’s cruise missiles, air force and tactical nuclear devices are probably much less capable than propaganda suggests,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “But it would be a mistake to dismiss North Korea’s recent weapons testing spree as bluster or sabre-rattling.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday with only a lone reference to North Korea, underscoring limited US options to contain its nuclear and missile programmes.
Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under Barack Obama, said this was striking “not only because it passes so quickly past a persistent and existential threat, but also because it frames the strategy as ‘seeking sustained diplomacy towards denuclearisation’, when North Korea has so convincingly demonstrated its utter rejection of negotiations.”
A report by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said on Wednesday that a recent underwater launch of a ballistic missile from a lake probably has more political than military usefulness.
“Rather than an emerging threat, this test was most likely a propaganda and deception operation designed to focus regional and world attention on North Korea’s desired external image of a mighty and powerful nuclear-armed nation,” the report said.
The North’s pursuit of new types of nuclear weapons has renewed calls by some in South Korea to redeploy American tactical nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn in 1991, or for Seoul to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty and develop its own arsenal.
After backing the idea of asking the US to redeploy nuclear weapons during the election campaign last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has since said that option has been ruled out.
Senior members of this party, however, this week said it was time to reconsider.
Reuters
What are tactical nuclear weapons and who is crazy enough to use them?
Missile tests nuclear warning to South Korea after navy drills, North says
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles after allied military drills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Little political will among big powers to take on North Korea’s nuclear testing
South Korea deploys 30 fighter jets after North Korean bombing drill
Harris and Yoon denounce North Korea nuclear talk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.