Nuclear watchdog: Iran rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium

‘There is growing pessimism in the markets now,’ Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says
Government policy is the key to ensuring the country’s automotive industry remains an economic powerhouse
Western Cape judge president has been referred to parliament for possible impeachment
"Branches are working now, leave it to the branches. All of us say we are available but If branches don't nominate us then we are not available even if we want."
The group sold one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
The Middle Eastern country has brought onstream a large number of sophisticated centrifuges at two underground nuclear sites
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
BAIC has been largely invisible in SA, but this refined and futuristic SUV could change all that
Vienna — Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go further than previously planned, a confidential UN nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
While indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled, Tehran has brought on stream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges the deal bans it from using to produce enriched uranium.
These machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge that the deal lets Iran use to grow its stock of enriched uranium. Iran has been adding them particularly at two underground sites at Natanz and Fordow that may be designed to withstand potential aerial bombardment.
At the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, Monday’s ad hoc report to member states showed Iran has quickly completed the installation of seven cascades, or clusters, of advanced centrifuges that were either not finished or at a very early stage of installation according to the last quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report issued on September 7.
Those seven cascades, one of IR-4 centrifuges and six of IR-2m machines, were fully installed, but not yet enriching, Monday’s report said.
Iran has also informed the IAEA it plans to add an extra three cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP, on top of the 12 already announced and now installed, the report showed.
Of those three extra IR-2m cascades, installation has already started on two of them, the report said.
Iran recently installed three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the underground FEP at Natanz that came on stream soon afterwards. Diplomats say the IR-6 is Iran’s most advanced centrifuge.
The last inspection mentioned in the quarterly report was September 6, when the IAEA verified that the third IR-6 cascade was enriching. Monday’s report said all three were still enriching.
The report showed all the centrifuges enriching at Natanz were still producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas enriched to up to 5%, but now they were being fed with natural UF6. That contrasted to the quarterly report that said they were being fed with UF6 enriched to up to 2%. It did not explain the change.
In 2018, then-president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Iran deal and reimposed sanctions against Iran that the deal had lifted. Iran responded by breaching the restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal.
If the deal is revived, Iran will have to put its advanced centrifuges into storage, diplomats say.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nuclear watchdog: Iran rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium
The Middle Eastern country has brought on stream a large number of sophisticated centrifuges at two underground nuclear sites
Vienna — Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go further than previously planned, a confidential UN nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
While indirect talks between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled, Tehran has brought on stream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges the deal bans it from using to produce enriched uranium.
These machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge that the deal lets Iran use to grow its stock of enriched uranium. Iran has been adding them particularly at two underground sites at Natanz and Fordow that may be designed to withstand potential aerial bombardment.
At the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, Monday’s ad hoc report to member states showed Iran has quickly completed the installation of seven cascades, or clusters, of advanced centrifuges that were either not finished or at a very early stage of installation according to the last quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report issued on September 7.
Those seven cascades, one of IR-4 centrifuges and six of IR-2m machines, were fully installed, but not yet enriching, Monday’s report said.
Iran has also informed the IAEA it plans to add an extra three cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP, on top of the 12 already announced and now installed, the report showed.
Of those three extra IR-2m cascades, installation has already started on two of them, the report said.
Iran recently installed three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the underground FEP at Natanz that came on stream soon afterwards. Diplomats say the IR-6 is Iran’s most advanced centrifuge.
The last inspection mentioned in the quarterly report was September 6, when the IAEA verified that the third IR-6 cascade was enriching. Monday’s report said all three were still enriching.
The report showed all the centrifuges enriching at Natanz were still producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas enriched to up to 5%, but now they were being fed with natural UF6. That contrasted to the quarterly report that said they were being fed with UF6 enriched to up to 2%. It did not explain the change.
In 2018, then-president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Iran deal and reimposed sanctions against Iran that the deal had lifted. Iran responded by breaching the restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal.
If the deal is revived, Iran will have to put its advanced centrifuges into storage, diplomats say.
Reuters
Five French citizens held in Iran, EU to impose sanctions
Iran links up with Russia, China in security body
Iran committed to inspections under 2015 nuclear deal, ‘not one word more’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAEA warns of ‘fatal blow’ to nuclear deal as Iran removes cameras from two ...
Iran cuts amount of nuclear data monitors can access, as IAEA censure looms
Iran shrugs off US nuclear talks as rising oil prices buoy leaders
Iran foreign minister heads to Moscow as US talks stall
Iran unveils new long-range missile
Iran-US talks renew hope sides can revive nuclear deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.