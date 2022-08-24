Iran committed to inspections under 2015 nuclear deal, ‘not one word more’

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
The sales pickup may be a signal that the sector has taken positive strides in recovering from the Covid-19 restriction periods in 2020 and 2021
The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Skipper is hoping for a second win to secure the series
Open-top Venom F5 Roadster offers a breezy alternative to its coupe sibling but still with world-beating speeds
Dubai — Iran will not allow inspections beyond what is in a 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s nuclear chief says, as the US prepares to respond to a proposal to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
“We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past ... Not one word more, not one word less,” said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to a video carried by state media.
A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear programme, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic programme, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer.
But Eslami appeared to contradict that, saying the probes should be closed “before the implementation day” if the 2015 nuclear deal is revived, the state news agency IRNA reported.
Washington aims to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the EU that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump abandoned and President Joe Biden has sought to revive.
Iran has insisted the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran’s nuclear work. Washington and other Western powers view Tehran’s demand as outside the scope of reviving the deal.
In June, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation board of governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the US, France, Britain and Germany, which criticised Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
On Wednesday, Eslami repeated Iran’s assertion that claims of unexplained uranium traces were perpetrated by exiled Iranian dissidents and Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, IRNA reported.
In response to the resolution, Iran expanded further its underground uranium enrichment by installing cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges and also by removing essentially all the IAEA’s monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal.
Meanwhile, Nour News, a website affiliated with Tehran’s top national security body, rejected Washington’s assertion that Iran had dropped some of its main demands.
“The Americans are seeking to suggest that Iran has retreated in the talks but ... it was Washington that had left the nuclear deal and it is the US government that has retreated to its previous positions if it returns to the accord,” Nour News said on Twitter.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Iran committed to inspections under 2015 nuclear deal, ‘not one word more’
Dubai — Iran will not allow inspections beyond what is in a 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s nuclear chief says, as the US prepares to respond to a proposal to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
“We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past ... Not one word more, not one word less,” said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, according to a video carried by state media.
A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the deal to rein in Tehran’s nuclear programme, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic programme, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer.
But Eslami appeared to contradict that, saying the probes should be closed “before the implementation day” if the 2015 nuclear deal is revived, the state news agency IRNA reported.
Washington aims to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the EU that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump abandoned and President Joe Biden has sought to revive.
Iran has insisted the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran’s nuclear work. Washington and other Western powers view Tehran’s demand as outside the scope of reviving the deal.
In June, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation board of governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the US, France, Britain and Germany, which criticised Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
On Wednesday, Eslami repeated Iran’s assertion that claims of unexplained uranium traces were perpetrated by exiled Iranian dissidents and Iran’s arch-enemy Israel, IRNA reported.
In response to the resolution, Iran expanded further its underground uranium enrichment by installing cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges and also by removing essentially all the IAEA’s monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal.
Meanwhile, Nour News, a website affiliated with Tehran’s top national security body, rejected Washington’s assertion that Iran had dropped some of its main demands.
“The Americans are seeking to suggest that Iran has retreated in the talks but ... it was Washington that had left the nuclear deal and it is the US government that has retreated to its previous positions if it returns to the accord,” Nour News said on Twitter.
Reuters
CLYDE RUSSELL: China helps to ease squeeze on fuel by taking its foot off the pedal
UAE reinstates envoy to Iran after six years ‘to achieve common interests’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.