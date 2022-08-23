Former Malaysian prime minister heads to jail over 1MDB kleptocracy

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The global inflation shock of 2022 requires the same investor grit as tumultuous second half of 2001
Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Covid-19 lockdowns and fall in new business disrupt sales at China's largest insurer by market value
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Unemployed youngsters first sold whiskey and cigarettes and now have close to 4,000 titles on offer
Ronaldo still in the game as long as he delivers, says Dutch coach after dropping him for start against Liverpool
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a guilty conviction on charges related to a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB.
The federal court ruling caps the stunning downfall of Najib, who until four years ago governed Malaysia with an iron grip and suppressed local investigations into the 1MDB scandal, which has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide.
Prosecutors have said about $4.5bn was stolen from 1MDB, which was cofounded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009. Investigators say they traced more than $1bn of 1MDB money to accounts linked to Najib.
Najib sat in the dock as the verdict was read out. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, and three children were seated behind him. Security officials then gathered around the bespectacled former premier and he was later seen leaving court in a black car with a police escort.
A court official and sources close to Najib said he was taken to Kajang Prison, about 40km away from Kuala Lumpur.
“This is unprecedented. Najib will be remembered for his many firsts: the first prime minister to lose a general election, the first to be convicted,” said Adib Zalkapli, director at political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.
The British-educated son of Malay nobility held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public anger over the graft scandal brought election defeat, and dozens of corruption charges were lodged in following months.
Najib, 69, was found guilty by a lower court in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10m from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He had been out on bail pending appeals.
The former premier, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in jail and a 210-million ringgit ($46.84m) fine.
The wide-ranging 1MDB scandal prompted the US justice department to open what became its biggest kleptocracy investigation.
Wolf of Wall Street
Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds, including a fugitive financier named Jho Low, used the money to buy luxury assets and property, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels and jewellery, as well as to finance the 2013 Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street, US lawsuits have said.
Knocking back Najib’s final appeal, the court also denied his request for a stay of sentence. “The defence is so inherently inconsistent and incredible that it has not raised reasonable doubt on the case ... We also find that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive,” chief justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said.
The panel of judges had unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeals, she said.
The court had earlier rejected a last-gasp effort by Najib to forestall the final verdict by requesting the removal of the chief justice from the panel.
Addressing the court moments before the final verdict was delivered, Najib said he is a victim of injustice, while asking for another two months for his new lawyers to prepare his appeal. “It’s the worst feeling to have to realise that the might of the judiciary is pinned against me in the most unfair manner,” Najib told the court.
Najib, who faces several more trials over the allegations, has consistently denied wrongdoing.
He can apply for a review of the federal court decision, though such applications are rarely successful. He can also seek a pardon from the king. If successful, he could be released without serving the full term. But the conviction means Najib will lose his parliamentary seat and cannot contest elections.
While Najib still has supporters among his base, many ordinary Malaysians welcomed the court decision. “He did a lot of things wrong for this country when he’s supposed to be responsible for our nation. He’s supposed to bring in money but instead he robbed money,” said tennis coach Farhan Raj, adding he is “very, very happy” with the judgment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Malaysian prime minister heads to jail over 1MDB kleptocracy
Najib Razak begins a 12-year prison sentence after his last appeal against his conviction is thrown out
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a guilty conviction on charges related to a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1MDB.
The federal court ruling caps the stunning downfall of Najib, who until four years ago governed Malaysia with an iron grip and suppressed local investigations into the 1MDB scandal, which has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide.
Prosecutors have said about $4.5bn was stolen from 1MDB, which was cofounded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009. Investigators say they traced more than $1bn of 1MDB money to accounts linked to Najib.
Najib sat in the dock as the verdict was read out. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, and three children were seated behind him. Security officials then gathered around the bespectacled former premier and he was later seen leaving court in a black car with a police escort.
A court official and sources close to Najib said he was taken to Kajang Prison, about 40km away from Kuala Lumpur.
“This is unprecedented. Najib will be remembered for his many firsts: the first prime minister to lose a general election, the first to be convicted,” said Adib Zalkapli, director at political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.
The British-educated son of Malay nobility held the premiership from 2009 to 2018, when public anger over the graft scandal brought election defeat, and dozens of corruption charges were lodged in following months.
Najib, 69, was found guilty by a lower court in July 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10m from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He had been out on bail pending appeals.
The former premier, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in jail and a 210-million ringgit ($46.84m) fine.
The wide-ranging 1MDB scandal prompted the US justice department to open what became its biggest kleptocracy investigation.
Wolf of Wall Street
Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds, including a fugitive financier named Jho Low, used the money to buy luxury assets and property, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels and jewellery, as well as to finance the 2013 Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street, US lawsuits have said.
Knocking back Najib’s final appeal, the court also denied his request for a stay of sentence. “The defence is so inherently inconsistent and incredible that it has not raised reasonable doubt on the case ... We also find that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive,” chief justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said.
The panel of judges had unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeals, she said.
The court had earlier rejected a last-gasp effort by Najib to forestall the final verdict by requesting the removal of the chief justice from the panel.
Addressing the court moments before the final verdict was delivered, Najib said he is a victim of injustice, while asking for another two months for his new lawyers to prepare his appeal. “It’s the worst feeling to have to realise that the might of the judiciary is pinned against me in the most unfair manner,” Najib told the court.
Najib, who faces several more trials over the allegations, has consistently denied wrongdoing.
He can apply for a review of the federal court decision, though such applications are rarely successful. He can also seek a pardon from the king. If successful, he could be released without serving the full term. But the conviction means Najib will lose his parliamentary seat and cannot contest elections.
While Najib still has supporters among his base, many ordinary Malaysians welcomed the court decision. “He did a lot of things wrong for this country when he’s supposed to be responsible for our nation. He’s supposed to bring in money but instead he robbed money,” said tennis coach Farhan Raj, adding he is “very, very happy” with the judgment.
Reuters
Ex-workers at Malaysian supplier sue Kimberly-Clark, Ansell over forced labour
Southeast Asian countries keep their heads down after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Economic turbulence rattles South Asia, echoing the ‘97 financial crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former Goldman banker Roger Ng faces up to 30 years in prison
Don’t allow huge bonus for Goldman Sachs top brass, investment adviser urges
Prosecutor presses for conviction of former Goldman banker over 1MDB
Goldman ex-banker met Najib Razak before bond deals for 1MDB fund, court hears
Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng goes on trial this week, and this is what ...
Malaysia still way off repaying scandal-tainted 1MDB’s outstanding debt
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.