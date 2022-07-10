×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Abe killing set to boost Japan’s governing party in polls

The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito could gain from a potential wave of sympathy votes, analysts say

10 July 2022 - 17:51 Elaine Lies and Satoshi Sugiyama
Voters cast a ballot at a polling location in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan, July 10 2022. Picture: TORU HANAI/BLOOMBERG
Voters cast a ballot at a polling location in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan, July 10 2022. Picture: TORU HANAI/BLOOMBERG

Tokyo/Nara — Japanese voters trickled to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may give the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support after the assassination of former prime minister Abe Shinzo, a dominant politician and power broker.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.

Turnout at 9am was 23%, the ministry of internal affairs said. About 15.3% of voters had cast absentee ballots by Friday. Polls closed at 1pm.

“I wanted to vote for a party that has been stably in power,” said Miu Komuro, a 31-year-old who voted for the LDP in the eastern Tokyo area of Edogawa, adding that Abe’s death came as a shock.

“I believe Japan has been seen by the rest of the world as a country where things like this do not happen.”

Elections for seats in parliament’s less powerful upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government. Opinion polls before the assassination already pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protégé.

As the nation mourns, the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito could gain from a potential wave of sympathy votes, political analysts said.

“The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition was already on course for a solid victory,” James Brady of the Teneo consultancy said in a note. “A wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of victory.”

There was an increased police presence for Kishida at a campaign event in a city southwest of Tokyo and a metal detection scanner was installed at the venue, an unusual security measure in Japan.

Drying gunpowder

Nara police said they had seized a motorcycle and a vehicle belonging to the murder suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami.

From the vehicle, police retrieved trays wrapped in aluminium foil that the suspect said he had used for drying gunpowder, and wooden boards with holes that he said he had used for test-firing his homemade weapon, police said.

The unemployed 41-year-old told police he spent months planning the attack, accusing the former prime minister of links to a religious group he blames for his mother’s financial ruin.

A strong showing at the polls could help Kishida consolidate his rule, giving the former banker from Hiroshima a chance to carry out his goal of boosting military spending. It might allow him to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution, a dream Abe never achieved.

“In the months ahead, the government is certain to seek to strengthen domestic security,” Brady said. “By undermining the public’s general sense of safety and order, [Abe’s killing] could also add further momentum to those key Abe causes like defence build-up and constitutional revision.”

Most voters favour greater military strength, opinion polls show.

Reuters

Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech in Japan

Public broadcaster NHK said the former Japanese prime minister appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun
World
2 days ago

Nuclear reactor restarts seen as best option for Japan

Embargo on Russian oil and gas would hit Japan hard
World
4 months ago

Japan’s Fumio Kishida ‘prioritises people’s income’ with record stimulus

Prime minister aims to shore up misfiring economy in launching his new vision of capitalism
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech ...
World / Asia
2.
Abe’s body returns to his home as Japan grieves
World / Asia
3.
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion
World / Asia
4.
Germany issues ‘profit warning’ as imports exceed ...
World / Europe
5.
Boris Johnson resigns as UK prime minister after ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

China tries to mute celebrations after murder of Abe Shinzo

News

OBITUARY: Shinzo Abe sought to reinvigorate Japan with bold economic policies, ...

News & Fox

Abe’s body returns to his home as Japan grieves

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.