National

How project plans to make Durban’s rivers more resilient to climate shocks

10 July 2022 - 17:43 Mary Papayya

Three months after devastating floods wreaked havoc in eThekwini, the city has announced that a pilot project it started four years ago in partnership with C40 Finance Facility (CFF) will now be rolled out to transform more than 7,400km of the city’s rivers and streams.

The project will run over 10 years as part of bolstering the city’s climate change resilience...

