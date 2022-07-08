Abe Shinzo dies after being shot during a speech in Japan

The shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session
Tokyo — Former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
Abe had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.
The 67-year old appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.
Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a stump speech for a Sunday upper house election outside a train station in the western city, NHK said.
An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.
TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.
Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.
But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.
His protégé, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, goes into an upper house election on Sunday hoping, analysts say, to emerge from Abe’s shadow and define his premiership.
Kishida suspended his election campaign after Abe's shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.
Abe has been best known for his signature “Abenomics” policy, which featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending. He also bolstered defence spending after years of declines and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad.
In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War 2. The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defence, or defending a friendly country under attack.
Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japan’s military in known, into the pacifist Article 9.
He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War 2. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.
He became prime minister again in 2012.
Abe was part of a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.
Reuters
Update: July 8 2022This article has been updated to reflect the passing of Abe Shinzo
