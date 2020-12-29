World / Asia

A second Indian state approves Love Jihad religious law

Under the new law, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give at least two months notice to the district magistrate

29 December 2020 - 13:56 Saurabh Sharma
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India. Picture: REUTERS
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India. Picture: REUTERS

Lucknow — Lawmakers in a central Indian state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party approved legislation on Tuesday that would make pressuring a woman to convert to their husband’s religion a crime punishable with imprisonment.

Although no religion is specified in the legislation, critics say it is aimed against the country’s Muslim minority. Hardline Hindu groups have accused Muslim men of waging a campaign, dubbed a “Love Jihad”, to lure Hindu women to Islam with promises of marriage.

The Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 will be enacted in Madhya Pradesh once it receives approval from the state’s governor, a leader in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This law will prevent innocent girls being forcefully converted on pretext of marriage,” said Narottam Mishra, home minister in the state’s BJP-led government.

Virtually identical legislation was passed last month in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a northern state also controlled by the BJP. Thirty Muslim men were arrested there earlier this month under the new law for allegedly compelling women to change their religion after getting married.

Other Indian states — Haryana, Karnataka and Assam — have said that they are planning to bring in similar anti-conversion laws. Under the new law, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give at least two months notice to the district magistrate before they get married and they will be given permission if there are no objections.

Politicians in Madhya Pradesh have also campaigned for years against Christian missionaries, accusing them of offering financial aid and free education to persuade people to convert to Christianity. 

Reuters

Modi ‘humbly’ offers to talk to Indian farmers worried about new law

Tens of thousands of farmers have blocked roads demanding a repeal of laws that give them the option to sell directly to private companies
World
1 week ago

Caste system in India further violates Dalit victims of rape

Biased institutions make it that much more difficult for them to get justice
World
2 months ago

Indian state declares interfaith marriage an illegal ‘love jihad’

The term refers to the alleged conspiracy of Muslim men luring Hindu women into marriage so as to convert them
World
1 month ago

