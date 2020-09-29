World / Asia

Amnesty halts India operations, citing government ‘witch-hunt’

Amnesty has highlighted human rights violations, unrest in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region and a lack of police accountability

29 September 2020 - 20:49 Sanjeev Miglani
Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

New Delhi  — Human rights group Amnesty International halted work in India on Tuesday, accusing the government of having frozen its bank accounts as punishment for speaking out about alleged rights abuses.

Amnesty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had blocked its accounts on September 10, forcing it to lay off its India staff after two years of fending off allegations of financial wrongdoing, which it said were baseless.

“This is the latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organisations by the government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations,” Amnesty said in a statement, adding that the government was trying to silence its rights campaigns.

The interior ministry said human rights were no excuse for breaking the law, and that Amnesty had channelled large amounts of money to four entities in India in contravention of laws governing foreign financing. It did not name the organisations.

London-based Amnesty has highlighted human rights violations in recent months in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region as well as what it said was a lack of police accountability during riots in Delhi in February.

“For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent,” said Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India.

Critics accuse Modi's conservative nationalist government of stifling dissent in Muslim-majority Kashmir, where insurgents have been fighting for more than 30 years, and protests erupted in 2019 after he cancelled the region's autonomy.

Opponents also say the government is pushing a Hindu-first agenda, undermining the secular foundations of India's democracy and raising fears among its 170-million Muslim minority.

An Amnesty report in August accused Delhi police of inciting rioters to attack Muslims in February. At least 50 people were killed, mostly Muslims, after the government passed a law limiting non-Hindu immigrants' rights to acquire Indian citizenship. Delhi police said the accusations were nonsense.

The interior ministry said Amnesty's assertions that it was being targeted for fighting for human rights were a ploy to divert attention from its alleged flouting of financial laws.

It said Amnesty had applied for permission under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act for financial transfers but this was not granted, making all such contributions illegal.

Opposition politician Shashi Tharoor said Amnesty's exit was a blow to democracy and free expression.

“India's stature as a liberal democracy with free institutions, including media & civil society organisations, accounted for much of its soft power in the world. Actions like this both undermine our reputation as a democracy & vitiate our soft power,” he said on Twitter.

Reuters 

Covid-19 deaths rise to 1-million

Coronavirus global toll at mind-numbing figure, says UN secretary-general
World
12 hours ago

Indian ban on arms imports shot down as ineffectual in boosting local industry

Move is not expected to fix critical issues such as the certification of systems and locally made components
World
1 month ago

Kashmir marks losing its autonomy a year ago as troops looks on

More than 200,000 troops guard the region of about 12-million people, a year after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked its self-rule
World
1 month ago

Mass exodus of migrants adds to the drag on India’s economy

Building sites are deserted and factories have stalled after fear of the virus drove workers away from cities
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump allies poised to rush through new justice ...
World / Americas
2.
Are Saudi Arabia and Russia getting set for oil ...
World
3.
Democrats seize on Trump’s tax revelation ahead ...
World / Americas
4.
Why the Kremlin is worried that Joe Biden will win
World
5.
Covid-19 deaths rise to 1-million
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.