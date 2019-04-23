Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks

Negombo — Sri Lankans wept and prayed on Tuesday as they buried their dead from suicide bomb attacks at the weekend claimed by Islamic State.

The co-ordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels on Sunday killed 321 people in the country’s worst violence in a decade.

Islamic State claimed responsibility, saying the bombings were retaliation for attacks on mosques in New Zealand, a Sri Lankan official said.

Most of the 321 dead and 500 wounded were Sri Lankans, although government officials said 38 foreigners were killed.

More than 1,000 mourners attended a memorial service at St Sebastian church in the coastal city of Negombo, just north of the capital, Colombo, where more than 100 parishioners were killed.