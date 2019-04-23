Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
More than 1,000 mourners attend service at St Sebastian church in Negombo where 100 parishioners were killed
Negombo — Sri Lankans wept and prayed on Tuesday as they buried their dead from suicide bomb attacks at the weekend claimed by Islamic State.
The co-ordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels on Sunday killed 321 people in the country’s worst violence in a decade.
Islamic State claimed responsibility, saying the bombings were retaliation for attacks on mosques in New Zealand, a Sri Lankan official said.
Most of the 321 dead and 500 wounded were Sri Lankans, although government officials said 38 foreigners were killed.
More than 1,000 mourners attended a memorial service at St Sebastian church in the coastal city of Negombo, just north of the capital, Colombo, where more than 100 parishioners were killed.
Pall-bearers in white carring victims in wooden coffins were followed by distraught relatives. Some needed help after they were overcome by grief and the heat.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Sri Lanka who led the service, urged other churches to delay memorials amid fears that more bombers may be at large.
“The security forces have not cleared the situation yet … there could be more attacks on public gatherings,” he said after the service.
After the service at St Sebastian, 22 coffins were taken to a freshly dug burial site near the church. Onlookers watched the procession along with the police and soldiers. The coffins were lowered into individual graves.
Among them was Vivian Irangani, 67, who had been dropped off at church on Sunday by her Buddhist husband. “She was a kind-hearted woman who did not do wrong to anyone,” said family member Supitha Weramunda.
“We are all shell-shocked. Everyone is afraid for their lives, afraid that after so many years of peace the ghosts of the past will come back,” Weramunda said.
The bombs shattered a relative calm in the Buddhist-majority Indian Ocean island since a civil war fought by mostly Hindu, ethnic Tamil separatists ended 10 years ago, and raised fears of a return to sectarian violence.
Sri Lanka’s 22-million people include minority Muslims, Hindus and Christians. The latter have largely avoided the worst of the island’s conflict and communal tensions.
A senior Buddhist leader who attended the St Sebastian service appealed for unity.
“Buddhism is about love and compassion, so is Catholicism. The roots are the same. I have come in this spirit,” said chief incumbent of the Dharmayathanaya Temple, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero.
“In this country we are branches of the same river, of the same tree. We have to stick together,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan intelligence officials were tipped off about an imminent attack by Islamist militants hours before the series of suicide bombings, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Indian intelligence officers contacted their Sri Lankan counterparts two hours before the first attack to warn of a specific threat against churches, one Sri Lankan defence source and an Indian government source said.
Another Sri Lankan defence source said a warning came “hours before” the first strike. One of the Sri Lankan sources said a warning was also sent by the Indians on Saturday night.
The Indian government source said similar messages had been given to Sri Lankan intelligence agents on April 4 and April 20.
Reuters