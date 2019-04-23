Opinion / Cartoons

CARTOON: Tears of Sri Lanka

23 April 2019 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday April 23 2019
Scores dead in Easter Sunday attacks on Sri Lanka hotels and churches

Multiple explosions rocked three churches and three luxury hotels
Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency and blames international network for attacks

As the death toll rises to 290, emergency laws will go into effect at midnight on Monday
China defends Islamic measures, says it has arrested 13,000 ‘terrorists’

Main exiled group, the World Uyghur Congress, denounces white paper
Thousands gather in New Zealand to show Muslim community ‘we are one’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined about 20,000 people in front of the al-Noor mosque where most of the victims were killed last week
Task force says EU list risks undermining its work against terrorism-financing

The European Commission has increased the number of countries on its list to 23 from 16, alarming the US-led Financial Action Task Force 
Thursday April 18 2019
