Rescue workers search every house in Japan’s flood-ravaged areas

Kurashiki — Rescue workers carried out house-to-house searches on Tuesday, even has hope fades of finding survivors after days of deadly floods and landslides.

The death toll has risen to 141 in one of Japan’s worst weather-related disasters for decades.

Record downpours that began last week have now stopped. The receding flood waters have laid bare the destruction that has cut a swathe through the west of the country.

In the city of Kurashiki, the flooding engulfed entire districts at one point, forcing some people to their rooftops to wait for rescue.

By Tuesday morning, rescue workers were going door to door, looking for survivors — or victims — of the disaster.

"It’s what we call a grid operation, where we are checking every single house to see if there are people still trapped inside them," an official with the local Okayama prefecture government told AFP.

"We know it’s a race against time, we are trying as hard as we can."

The crisis is the deadliest rain-related disaster in over three decades, and one that has sparked national grief.