Shinzo Abe cancels travel plans, as heavy rains claim more than 100 lives

Tokyo/Mihara — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel an overseas trip from Wednesday that would have taken him to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, after torrential rains killed more than 100 people in western Japan, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was "unavoidable" in view of the disaster, which has inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

Rescuers dug through mud and rubble on Monday, racing to find survivors. At least 109 people have died, NHK national TV said, the highest such figure since 117 people were killed in heavy rains in 1983.

Dozens of people are still missing after torrential rains unleashed floods and landslides, and millions of people have been forced from their homes.

Industry operations have also been hit, with Mazda Motor saying it was forced to close its head office in Hiroshima on Monday.

The car maker, which suspended operations at several plants last week, said the halt would continue at two plants until Tuesday, as it cannot receive components, although both units were undamaged.

Daihatsu, which suspended production on Friday at up to four plants, said it would run the second evening shift on Monday.

Electronics maker Panasonic said operations at one plant remained suspended after the first floor was flooded.

Refineries and oil terminals were not affected, but blockages in roads leading to one Showa Shell oil terminal in the city caused gas and diesel shortages nearby.

Shares in companies firms fell but losses were modest, with Mazda even gaining as investors betted the damage was limited.

"If the rainfall affects supply chains, there will be selling of the affected stocks," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "Otherwise, the impact will be limited."

Rain tapered off across the region battered by last week’s downpour, revealing blue skies and scorching sun forecast to push temperatures above 30°C, fuelling fear of heatstroke in areas cut off from power or water.

"We cannot take baths, the toilet doesn’t work and our food stockpile is running low," said Yumeko Matsui, whose home in the city of Mihara has been without water since Saturday. "Bottled water and bottled tea are all gone from convenience stores and other shops," Matsui said at an emergency water supply station.

Nearly 13,000 customers had no electricity, power companies said on Monday, while hundreds of thousands had no water.

Though continuous rain had ended, officials warned against sudden showers and thunderstorms, as well as the risk of further landslides on steep mountainsides saturated over the weekend.

Although evacuation orders were scaled back from the weekend, nearly 2-million people still face orders or advice to keep away from homes, fire and disaster officials said.

Economists said it was too early to assess the overall impact, but it was likely to be limited.

"Unusual weather patterns are a factor that corporations have to consider when making economic projections, but there is not much one can do," said Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Japan monitors weather conditions and issues warnings early, but its dense population means every bit of usable land is built on in the mostly mountainous nation, leaving it prone to disasters.

Reuters