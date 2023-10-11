Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to serve as next House speaker

House majority leader Steve Scalise in the Longworth House office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, the US, October 11 2023. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Washington — Republicans who control the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Steve Scalise to serve as speaker after last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy, though it was unclear whether he had enough support to win a vote of the full chamber.
Scalise, who is currently No 2 on the Republican leadership ladder, must still win approval from the full House before he can claim the speaker’s gavel. Republicans can afford only a handful of defections as they control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority and Democrats are not expected to vote for any Republican candidate.
CNN reported that an expected 3pm vote had been postponed as Scalise sought to firm up support.
“We’re working hard to get unified. We need to get unified because the world is not waiting,” Scalise told reporters. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
At least four Republicans said they would not support Scalise in a floor vote.
“It’s not over yet. That was the inside race. Now the outside race starts,” said representative Thomas Massie, one of the Republican legislators opposing Scalise.
Republicans picked Scalise over House judiciary committee chair Jim Jordan in a secret ballot vote behind closed doors. The tally was 113 for Scalise and 99 for Jordan, legislators said.
It remains to be seen whether Jordan’s backers will support Scalise when his nomination comes up for a vote in the full House. McCarthy in January had to endure 15 rounds of voting before clinching the speakership.
Before selecting Scalise, Republicans rejected a proposal that would have required their nominee to secure 217 of their 221 votes. That allowed Scalise to win the nomination quickly, but left open the question of whether he would face a repeat of the battle in January for the role of speaker, which played out over four days.
Republican Kat Cammack predicted the floor vote would be a “bloodbath ... a continuation of the chaos that has plagued the House”.
Republicans say they need to quickly resolve a leadership vacuum that has prevented the House from addressing the war in Israel, approving more aid to Ukraine and passing spending bills before current funding runs out on November 17.
Scalise said his first action as speaker would be to schedule a vote on a resolution making clear that the US stands with Israel in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
It took only eight Republicans to oust McCarthy last week, a fact that could make leading the caucus a challenge for any new speaker.
While McCarthy was the first speaker in US history to be removed in a formal vote, the last two Republicans to hold the job wound up leaving under pressure from party hardliners.
Americans have little confidence in Congress’ ability to overcome its partisan differences — and the Republican infighting that led to McCarthy’s historic ouster on October 3.
About 64% of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week said they did not believe Washington politicians could put aside partisan disagreements for the good of the nation.
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to serve as next House speaker
Republicans pick Scalise over Jim Jordan, backed by Donald Trump, in a ballot vote
Washington — Republicans who control the US House of Representatives on Wednesday nominated Steve Scalise to serve as speaker after last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy, though it was unclear whether he had enough support to win a vote of the full chamber.
Scalise, who is currently No 2 on the Republican leadership ladder, must still win approval from the full House before he can claim the speaker’s gavel. Republicans can afford only a handful of defections as they control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority and Democrats are not expected to vote for any Republican candidate.
CNN reported that an expected 3pm vote had been postponed as Scalise sought to firm up support.
“We’re working hard to get unified. We need to get unified because the world is not waiting,” Scalise told reporters. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
At least four Republicans said they would not support Scalise in a floor vote.
“It’s not over yet. That was the inside race. Now the outside race starts,” said representative Thomas Massie, one of the Republican legislators opposing Scalise.
Republicans picked Scalise over House judiciary committee chair Jim Jordan in a secret ballot vote behind closed doors. The tally was 113 for Scalise and 99 for Jordan, legislators said.
It remains to be seen whether Jordan’s backers will support Scalise when his nomination comes up for a vote in the full House. McCarthy in January had to endure 15 rounds of voting before clinching the speakership.
Before selecting Scalise, Republicans rejected a proposal that would have required their nominee to secure 217 of their 221 votes. That allowed Scalise to win the nomination quickly, but left open the question of whether he would face a repeat of the battle in January for the role of speaker, which played out over four days.
Republican Kat Cammack predicted the floor vote would be a “bloodbath ... a continuation of the chaos that has plagued the House”.
Republicans say they need to quickly resolve a leadership vacuum that has prevented the House from addressing the war in Israel, approving more aid to Ukraine and passing spending bills before current funding runs out on November 17.
Scalise said his first action as speaker would be to schedule a vote on a resolution making clear that the US stands with Israel in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
It took only eight Republicans to oust McCarthy last week, a fact that could make leading the caucus a challenge for any new speaker.
While McCarthy was the first speaker in US history to be removed in a formal vote, the last two Republicans to hold the job wound up leaving under pressure from party hardliners.
Americans have little confidence in Congress’ ability to overcome its partisan differences — and the Republican infighting that led to McCarthy’s historic ouster on October 3.
About 64% of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week said they did not believe Washington politicians could put aside partisan disagreements for the good of the nation.
Reuters
Trump endorses Jim Jordan for new House speaker
Jim Jordan launches run for US House speaker after Kevin McCarthy ousted
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker in historic US House vote
Biden presses Republicans to end Ukraine ‘brinkmanship’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Yellen sees economic risks from Gaza conflict
Biden says at least 11 American citizens killed in Israel
Israel forms national unity government and sets up war cabinet
US’s Schumer calls on China’s Xi to support Israel after Hamas attacks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.