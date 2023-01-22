World / Americas

Police hunt perpetrator after mass shooting in Los Angeles

About two-thirds of residents of Monterey Park are Asian American

22 January 2023 - 17:51 Jonathan Allen
Police respond to a mass shooting in the Monterey Park area of Los Angeles, California, the US January 21 2023. Picture: ALLISON DINNER/REUTERS
Police respond to a mass shooting in the Monterey Park area of Los Angeles, California, the US January 21 2023. Picture: ALLISON DINNER/REUTERS

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday as residents in the mainly Asian American city were celebrating the Chinese lunar new year, police said.

The gunman fled the scene and police were still trying to find him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said early on Sunday morning, about five hours after the attack.

There was no information yet about a motive for the attack, the department added.

Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition.

The shooting happened after 10pm near a Chinese lunar new year celebration, US media reported. About two-thirds of residents of Monterey Park, a city about 11km from downtown Los Angeles, are Asian American.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Police guarded cordoned-off streets around the scene of the shooting, the video showed.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighbouring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred,” Los Angeles city controller Kenneth Mejia wrote on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of people attended the festival earlier in the day.

Reuters

US justice department finds more classified items in Biden home

Stakes rising for US president as the latest discovery marks the third time classified records have been found
World
3 hours ago

Families of Americans imprisoned in China hope for release with Blinken visit

The Dui Hua Foundation estimates there are more than 200 US citizens in China who are wrongfully detained or facing coercive measures
World
4 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Too little, too late for the US to counter China in Africa

This week’s visit to the continent by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen is unlikely to change anything
Opinion
4 days ago

Russia’s Ukraine war is putting a drag on Africa’s economy, says Yellen

G7-led price cap on Russian crude oil could save the 17 largest net oil-importing African countries $6bn a year
World
2 days ago
