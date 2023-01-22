US justice department finds more classified items in Biden home

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Minister fired Peter Becker for expressing critical views on the desirability of the energy source in June 2021
US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Vyacheslav Volodin’s warning follows a similar threat by Dmitry Medvedev
The Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Washington — A new search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday by the US justice department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said on Saturday night.
Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017, Bauer said.
The department of justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice-president, according to the lawyer.
The president offered access to his home to allow the department “to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material”, Bauer said.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
Justice department investigators co-ordinated the search with Biden’s lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, and the president’s personal and White House lawyers were present.
Other classified government records were discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, DC, think-tank after ending his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration.
On Saturday Bauer did not make clear in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previous classified documents were found in the home’s garage and in a nearby storage space.
Special counsel
The search shows federal investigators are swiftly moving forward with the probe into classified documents found in Biden’s possession. This month, US attorney-general Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the matter.
Special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed during the process, is investigating how the president and his team handled Obama-era classified documents that were recently found in Biden’s private possession.
Biden’s lawyers found all the documents discovered before Friday’s search, according to the White House. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have conducted a search for government documents at Biden’s private addresses, according to information released publicly.
Republicans have compared the investigation to the ongoing probe into how former president Donald Trump handled classified documents after his presidency. The White House has noted that Biden’s team has co-operated with authorities in their probe and turned over those documents. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.
The search escalates the legal and political stakes for the president, who has insisted that the previous discovery of classified material at his home and former office would eventually be deemed inconsequential.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US justice department finds more classified items in Biden home
Stakes rising for US president as the latest discovery marks the third time classified records have been found
Washington — A new search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday by the US justice department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said on Saturday night.
Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017, Bauer said.
The department of justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice-president, according to the lawyer.
The president offered access to his home to allow the department “to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material”, Bauer said.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
Justice department investigators co-ordinated the search with Biden’s lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, and the president’s personal and White House lawyers were present.
Other classified government records were discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, DC, think-tank after ending his tenure as vice-president in the Obama administration.
On Saturday Bauer did not make clear in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previous classified documents were found in the home’s garage and in a nearby storage space.
Special counsel
The search shows federal investigators are swiftly moving forward with the probe into classified documents found in Biden’s possession. This month, US attorney-general Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the matter.
Special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed during the process, is investigating how the president and his team handled Obama-era classified documents that were recently found in Biden’s private possession.
Biden’s lawyers found all the documents discovered before Friday’s search, according to the White House. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have conducted a search for government documents at Biden’s private addresses, according to information released publicly.
Republicans have compared the investigation to the ongoing probe into how former president Donald Trump handled classified documents after his presidency. The White House has noted that Biden’s team has co-operated with authorities in their probe and turned over those documents. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.
The search escalates the legal and political stakes for the president, who has insisted that the previous discovery of classified material at his home and former office would eventually be deemed inconsequential.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home
Biden says latest classified documents found were secure in garage at home
Special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of sensitive government files
Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.