US federal employees stay home without pay after legislators fail to end shutdown

Washington — Hundreds of thousands of US federal employees will stay home without pay on Monday after legislators failed to reach an agreement on ending a government shutdown before the start of the working week.

Although leaders of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party and the opposition Democrats said progress had been made in a weekend of talks, they pushed back a vote scheduled for 1am (6am GMT) on Monday for another 11 hours.

The impasse, the first of its kind since 2013, had already cast a huge shadow over the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration as president on Saturday.

After special weekend sessions of Congress which had seen bitter recriminations traded by both parties, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell pledged to address Democrat concerns over key issues such as immigration reform in a speech to the chamber late on Sunday.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, responded by saying he was "happy to continue my discussion with the majority leader about reopening the government" but added that the parties were "yet to reach an agreement on a path forward".

McConnell then called for Congress to reconvene for another vote on a stop-gap funding measure at noon, a proposal which was nodded through.

The hope that the shutdown, which began at midnight on Friday, could be limited to the weekend had been raised on Sunday when a bipartisan group huddled for hours on trying to end the standoff, but they ultimately failed to resolve all their differences.

Earlier in the day Trump encouraged the Senate’s Republican leaders to invoke the "nuclear option" — a procedural manoeuvre to change the chamber’s rules to allow passage of a budget by a simple majority of 51 votes to end the shutdown.

But Senate leaders have been wary of such a move in the past, as it could come back to haunt them the next time the other party holds a majority.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had spoken during the day to McConnell and Senate majority whip John Cornyn. She did not mention Trump’s speaking with any Democrats but said White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short had been in touch with members of both parties and updated the president.

"We are continuing to work hard towards reopening the government," Sanders said.