US government shutdown has global markets on tenterhooks

Tokyo — US stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly on Monday after the US government was forced to shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.15%.

US S&P 500 mini futures dipped 0.1% in early trade, while the US Treasuries price fell, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield up to as high as 2.672%, its highest level in three-and-a-half years.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate held talks on Sunday seeking to break the impasse that has kept the US government shut down for two days.

But the Senate scheduled a vote for Monday at noon (5pm GMT) on a stopgap spending measure, cancelling a planned vote for Monday at 1 am (6am GMT), ensuring the federal government will remain closed when US markets open.

While many see minimal impact on the economy from a short-term government shutdown, analysts say a prolonged stalemate in Washington could dent investors’ confidence in US assets.

"The markets had not expected this shutdown. Given that US share prices have rallied strongly since the beginning of the year, we have to see if this event is a trigger to change the market trend," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan fixed income research at JPMorgan Securities.

He noted that during previous government shutdowns — two in 1995 and one in 2013 — US bond yields have tended to slip in the first few weeks after the closure.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar’s index against a basket of major currencies dropped about 0.2% from late last week to 90.465, not far from three-year low of 90.104 touched on Wednesday, before edging back to 90.63.

The euro opened the day 0.4% higher at $1.2275, but it stopped short of testing Wednesday’s three-year peak of $1.2323 and pared back much of the gains to trade at $1.2230.

The common currency was also helped after Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted on Sunday to begin formal coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, moving Europe’s economic powerhouse closer to a stable government after months of political deadlock.

The safe-haven Swiss franc gained 0.2% to Sf0.9627 to the dollar. It hit a four-month high of Sf0.9536/$ on Friday.

The yen was little changed at ¥110.78 to the dollar, not far from Wednesday’s four-month high of ¥110.19.

Gold ticked up 0.2% to $1,334.5 an ounce.

The rand was the biggest mover in early Asian trade on Monday, rising almost 1% to two-and-a-half-year highs of $12.0825/$.

ANC leaders met on Saturday to outline the party’s programme for the coming year amid reports that its executive planned to force Jacob Zuma to quit as the country’s president.

Moving in the opposite direction, the Turkish lira eased 0.6% to 3.8280 after Turkey’s army and rebel allies battled US-backed Kurdish militia in northern Syria, in a campaign that has opened a new front in Syria’s civil war.

Oil prices ticked up, pushed higher by comments from Saudi Arabia that co-operation between oil producers who are currently withholding supplies in an effort to prop up the market would continue beyond 2018.

Brent crude futures were at $68.86, up 0.4%, from their last close. Brent on January 15 hit its highest since December 2014, at $70.37 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.57 a barrel, up 0.3% from their last settlement.

WTI marked a December 2014 peak of $64.89 a barrel on January 16.

