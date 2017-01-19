Democrats accuse Mnuchin of foreclosing on tens of thousands

Washington — On Thursday, US President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, will push back at Democratic Party critics who have charged him with forcing tens of thousands of Californians from their homes as chairman of OneWest Bank. In prepared remarks to senators at his confirmation hearing, Mnuchin said that his group’s purchase of IndyMac Bank in 2009 ultimately rehabilitated a failed regional lender into OneWest and saved thousands of jobs and thousands of loans from foreclosure.

"Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury Secretary, I have been maligned as taking advantage of others’ hardships in order to earn a buck. Nothing could be further from the truth," Mnuchin wrote in his opening statement. "In the press, it has been said that I ran a ‘foreclosure machine’. This is not true. On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a loan modification machine."

On Thursday, Democrats organised a Capitol Hill forum at which a group of former OneWest borrowers said the bank refused to help them when they struggled to pay their mortgages in the depths of the 2008-09 housing and financial crisis. The borrowers, among some 39,000 whose IndyMac loans went into foreclosure, urged senators to vote against confirming Mnuchin.

According to data from the Treasury’s Home Affordable Modification programme, OneWest extended more than 101,000 offers to modify loans to help reduce monthly payments. About 28,700 of these offers were converted to "permanent" modifications under the Obama administration programme from 2009 to 2013.