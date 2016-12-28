Trump accuses Obama of hampering transition

President-elect Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama Wednesday of hobbling the transition to the Republican’s administration by unspecified "inflammatory" statements and "roadblocks," as tensions between the two men spilled into the open less than a month before Inauguration Day.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!"

Last week, Obama ordered his UN ambassador to abstain from a vote on a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal, allowing the measure to pass. Obama also said in an interview published by CNN on Monday that he would have beaten Trump, had he run for a third term. He then cautioned against "tribalism" and "the urge to demonise those who are different" in a speech at Pearl Harbour on Tuesday.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," Trump wrote in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday.

After years of insults between the two men predating Trump’s run for the presidency, the real estate developer met with Obama shortly after the election and praised his character, while promising to retain some initiatives, including portions of Obama’s signature health-care law.

Both men have said they have spoken by phone more than once after that meeting. But their relations, at least in public, appear to have recently broken down.

Trump tweeted on Monday in response to Obama’s claim that he would have won a race between the two: "I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc."

Bloomberg