World / Americas

Trump accuses Obama of hampering transition

28 December 2016 - 18:25 PM Ben Brody
US President Barack Obama meets with president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
US President Barack Obama meets with president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

President-elect Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama Wednesday of hobbling the transition to the Republican’s administration by unspecified "inflammatory" statements and "roadblocks," as tensions between the two men spilled into the open less than a month before Inauguration Day.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!"

Last week, Obama ordered his UN ambassador to abstain from a vote on a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal, allowing the measure to pass. Obama also said in an interview published by CNN on Monday that he would have beaten Trump, had he run for a third term. He then cautioned against "tribalism" and "the urge to demonise those who are different" in a speech at Pearl Harbour on Tuesday.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," Trump wrote in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday.

After years of insults between the two men predating Trump’s run for the presidency, the real estate developer met with Obama shortly after the election and praised his character, while promising to retain some initiatives, including portions of Obama’s signature health-care law.

Both men have said they have spoken by phone more than once after that meeting. But their relations, at least in public, appear to have recently broken down.

Trump tweeted on Monday in response to Obama’s claim that he would have won a race between the two: "I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc."

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former Bundesbank president Hans Tietmeyer dies ...
World / Europe
2.
Uruguay’s last dictator, Gregorio Alvarez, dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump accuses Obama of hampering transition
World / Americas
4.
Local Japanese companies clean up wrecked nuclear ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Shinzo Abe pledges Japan will never wage war again
World / Asia

Trump calls for an increase in US nuclear arsenal
World / Americas

Trump names critics of China and regulation for economic posts
World / Americas

Trump takes to Twitter again after Bill Clinton says ‘he doesn’t know much’
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.