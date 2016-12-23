Trump calls for an increase in US nuclear arsenal

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said the US should increase its nuclear arsenal, an apparent reversal of a decades-long reduction of the nation’s atomic weaponry that came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated calls for his country’s arsenal to be reinforced.

"The US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Putin downplayed the promised US nuclear build-up at his annual press conference in Moscow on Friday, saying it was "no novelty" as it was in line with Trump’s campaign promises. On Thursday, Putin said Russia should also "enhance the combat capability of strategic nuclear forces, primarily by strengthening missile complexes that will be guaranteed to penetrate existing and future missile defence systems."

Global X Uranium ETF rose to a session high after Trump’s comments while Uranium Resources, a Colorado-based mining company’s stock climbed as much as 35% before trimming gains.

President Barack Obama has both reduced the US nuclear arsenal, in an agreement early in his presidency with Russia, and sought to modernise it to replace thousands of bombs and missiles. His modernisation plan — which the Arms Control Association said would cost as much as $1-trillion over 30 years — has come under criticism from proponents of denuclearisation, who warn that it may prompt a new arms race with Russia and China.

"Unnecessary, unwise, and unaffordable," Kelsey Davenport, the director of nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association, said of Trump’s comments in a post on Twitter.