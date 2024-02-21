UN sanctions six Congo rebels

Activists gesture as they call for an end to the fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army, in Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo, February 19 2024. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
New York — The UN security council has sanctioned six people from five armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as violent clashes escalate in the region between the Congolese army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels.
The fighting, in a war that has lasted decades, has increased the risk of an all-out conflict between Congo and Rwanda that could suck in neighbours and regional forces including SA, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.
“The US firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and lasting peace for all Congolese people. Rwanda and the DRC must walk back from the brink of war,” deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told a meeting of the 15-member security council on Tuesday.
The security council’s DRC sanctions committee imposed an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on two leaders with the Allied Democratic Forces, one leader from the Twirwaneho armed group and one from the National People's Coalition for the Sovereignty of Congo rebels.
Also added to the UN list were the military spokesperson for the Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels and a leader with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after taking part in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
“These individuals are responsible for numerous abuses,” Wood said of the six sanctioned individuals.
A UN peacekeeping force, known as Monusco, has been deployed in Congo for more than 13 years after taking over from an earlier UN operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in the east of the Central African country.
The UN security council approved the end of the mission in December after a request by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in September to fast-track the withdrawal of the peacekeepers.
UN sanctions six Congo rebels
New York — The UN security council has sanctioned six people from five armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as violent clashes escalate in the region between the Congolese army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels.
The fighting, in a war that has lasted decades, has increased the risk of an all-out conflict between Congo and Rwanda that could suck in neighbours and regional forces including SA, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.
“The US firmly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and lasting peace for all Congolese people. Rwanda and the DRC must walk back from the brink of war,” deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told a meeting of the 15-member security council on Tuesday.
The security council’s DRC sanctions committee imposed an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on two leaders with the Allied Democratic Forces, one leader from the Twirwaneho armed group and one from the National People's Coalition for the Sovereignty of Congo rebels.
Also added to the UN list were the military spokesperson for the Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels and a leader with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after taking part in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
“These individuals are responsible for numerous abuses,” Wood said of the six sanctioned individuals.
A UN peacekeeping force, known as Monusco, has been deployed in Congo for more than 13 years after taking over from an earlier UN operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in the east of the Central African country.
The UN security council approved the end of the mission in December after a request by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in September to fast-track the withdrawal of the peacekeepers.
Reuters
Fighting intensifies between DRC and M23 rebels
SA troops in DRC need air support, says former general
Ramaphosa denies accusation that troops are not ready for DRC mission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UN peacekeepers and vehicles attacked in DRC capital
SA military involvement in DRC lacks proper backup, former general says
Uganda’s Museveni orders air strikes after 10 killed in ADF rebel attack
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.