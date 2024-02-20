SA troops in DRC need air support, says former general
More soldiers will be killed if SANDF treats the intervention as just another peacekeeping deployment
20 February 2024 - 19:38
A former SA National Defence Force (SANDF) general has identified challenges faced by the 2,900 soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying they badly need air support.
The SANDF is preparing its main force as part of the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc) regional intervention in the DRC, dubbed SAMIDRC...
