National

Two SA soldiers killed in attack in DRC

The SANDF says a mortar bomb landed inside one of the SA military bases at about 1.30pm on Wednesday

15 February 2024 - 11:30
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Two soldiers were killed and three more wounded at a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“A mortar bomb landed inside one of the SA military bases at about 1.30pm on Wednesday,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

The SA troops are part of the Southern African Development Community mission in DRC deployed to support and assist the government in its efforts to bring peace, security and stability to the region.

The wounded were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention.

“Details are still sketchy. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident,” Dlamini said.

TimesLIVE

Troops in DRC may deplete SANDF for SA’s election

Helmoed-Römer Heitman says SANDF reserves are already stretched thin by existing commitments
National
1 day ago

SA military involvement in DRC lacks proper backup, former general says

Almost no serviceable helicopters or transport aircraft to provide air cover and evacuation support
National
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Auditor-general gives NSFAS an F
National / Education
2.
Court orders Legal Practice Council to pay claims ...
National
3.
King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust board chair, ...
National
4.
Health minister Joe Phaahla says money has been ...
National / Health
5.
eThekwini says it won’t meet deadline to fix dry ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.