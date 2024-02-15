Analysts say strong economic activity is supporting earnings
Two SA soldiers killed in attack in DRC

The SANDF says a mortar bomb landed inside one of the SA military bases at about 1.30pm on Wednesday
Two soldiers were killed and three more wounded at a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“A mortar bomb landed inside one of the SA military bases at about 1.30pm on Wednesday,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.
The SA troops are part of the Southern African Development Community mission in DRC deployed to support and assist the government in its efforts to bring peace, security and stability to the region.
The wounded were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention.
“Details are still sketchy. Further investigation will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident,” Dlamini said.
TimesLIVE
Two SA soldiers killed in attack in DRC
Troops in DRC may deplete SANDF for SA’s election
SA military involvement in DRC lacks proper backup, former general says
