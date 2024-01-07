Top Nigerian court orders Shell appeal to be heard after oil spill claim
Supreme court sends case back to court of appeal after finding that it did not look into its merits
07 January 2024 - 17:13
Abuja — Nigeria’s supreme court has granted Shell a hearing on an oil spill in the Niger Delta after the court of appeal halted an asset sale and ordered a judgment claim to be paid before hearing its case.
The case, one of several against Shell locally and abroad, started with a high court ordering in November 2020 that Shell pay 800-billion naira ($878m) to communities of Egbalor Ebubu in Rivers state, who blamed the group for an oil spill that damaged waterways and farms. Shell denies causing the spill...
