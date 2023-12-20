Zimbabwe to host the Economic Commission for Africa
African finance ministers and policymakers will converge in Victoria Falls from February 28 to March 5
20 December 2023 - 17:42
Zimbabwe will host the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) early next year, which the country’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube says will enhance its global image as the government continues to re-engage with the international community in the hope of ending 21 years of sanctions.
Zimbabwe hopes to close the gap between perception and reality when it comes to attracting foreign investment, while lobbying to have sanctions removed...
