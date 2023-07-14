World / Africa

Uganda president says former DRC leader is working with Islamist rebels

Yoweri Museveni says Joseph Kabila is allowing Islamist fighters to exploit minerals and timber

14 July 2023 - 09:03 Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kyankwanzi district, Uganda, December 4 2021. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kyankwanzi district, Uganda, December 4 2021. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

Kampala — Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has accused a former leader from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, of giving sanctuary to Islamist fighters and allowing them to exploit minerals and timber and use the proceeds to build their strength.

A former Uganda-based rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS) in 2019, has been operating in the jungles of the east of neighbouring DRC for years, carrying out killings of both civilians and security personnel.

Last month, fighters from the group crossed the border into Uganda, stormed a secondary school and massacred 42 people, mostly students. Some were burnt alive.

Museveni referred to the attack in a speech late on Thursday and said the ADF had been able to expand and set up big camps in eastern DRC under Kabila’s government.

“The Congo government of HE Kabila, supported by some regional and international actors, gave them free tenancy in North Kivu and Ituri,” Museveni said, referring to Congolese provinces.

“They were mining gold, selling timber, harvesting people's cocoa, collecting taxes, extorting money from people, etc. They were modestly growing and with money.”

Kabila was DRC’s president from 2001 to 2019.

In 2021, Uganda, with permission from Congo’s incumbent leader Felix Tshisekedi, launched a military operation with the Congolese army to try to defeat the insurgents.

That operation, Museveni said, had successfully broken up most ADF camps and the rebels had split up into small groups that were hard to detect, occasionally slipping into Uganda to carry out attacks on civilians.

“We quickly degraded their strength and they have now ... fled to beyond our limit of exploitation line,” he said.

A UN group of experts, however, said last month the ADF was expanding operations in the DRC with funding from IS despite the joint operations against them by the combined Ugandan and Congolese militaries. 

Reuters

UN warns on upsurge in violence in eastern DRC

The violence, along with regional tensions, could further destabilise the country before December polls
News
3 weeks ago

Uganda’s army rescues three students abducted in school attack

In total, six were abducted
World
3 weeks ago

Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded by Islamic State via SA and Kenya

Report to UN Security Council says financial support funnelled from Somalia through SA, Kenya and Uganda
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Uganda president says former DRC leader is ...
World / Africa
2.
North Korea able to strike US with new missile
News
3.
India tries again to land a spacecraft on the moon
World / Asia
4.
DRC former minister and opposition figure ...
World / Africa
5.
Fed hawk James Bullard steps down to join top US ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

DRC’s franc plunges against dollar

News

DRC former minister and opposition figure Cherubin Okende shot dead in Kinshasa

World / Africa

China leads race for lithium in Africa

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.