Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded by Islamic State via SA and Kenya

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country.
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Kinshasa — A Ugandan armed group that killed dozens of schoolchildren last week is expanding its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with funding from Islamic State, a UN group of experts said on Tuesday.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) started as an uprising in Uganda, but has been based in neighbouring DRC since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019.
The ADF killed at least 37 people — mostly schoolchildren — in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the Congolese border on Friday night. Six children were kidnapped.
Despite a joint operation against it by the DRC and Ugandan armies, the ADF has sent scouts and fighters to plan attacks hundreds of kilometres beyond its normal area of operations in eastern DRC, the experts said in a report to the UN Security Council.
“In North Kivu, Operation Shuja had an impact on the sanctioned armed group. Nonetheless, ADF pursued expansion beyond North Kivu and Ituri provinces and continued to conduct deadly attacks on civilians,” the report said.
The ADF has increased its activity in South Kivu province in recent months and sought to recruit and conduct attacks in capital Kinshasa and in Haut-Uele province, it said.
“It should be noted that (their) objective is to carry out acts of terror that make big publicity,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told a press briefing on Monday.
He said the army was making progress against the ADF through its joint operations with Uganda, particularly in the group’s strongholds where it has destroyed training centres and other sites.
The group of experts also reported new details about the ADF’s sources of funding, saying they had documented financial support from IS to the ADF and links between the ADF and IS cells in SA, Kenya and Uganda.
“Daesh (has) provided financial support to ADF, since at least 2019, through a complex financial scheme... emanating from Somalia and going through South Africa, Kenya and Uganda,” the report said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
The UN experts also obtained evidence of organisational links between the ADF and the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama’a (ASWJ) militia in Mozambique, which has also declared allegiance to Islamic State, they said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded by Islamic State via SA and Kenya
Report to UN Security Council says financial support funnelled from Somalia through SA, Kenya and Uganda
Kinshasa — A Ugandan armed group that killed dozens of schoolchildren last week is expanding its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with funding from Islamic State, a UN group of experts said on Tuesday.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) started as an uprising in Uganda, but has been based in neighbouring DRC since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019.
The ADF killed at least 37 people — mostly schoolchildren — in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the Congolese border on Friday night. Six children were kidnapped.
Despite a joint operation against it by the DRC and Ugandan armies, the ADF has sent scouts and fighters to plan attacks hundreds of kilometres beyond its normal area of operations in eastern DRC, the experts said in a report to the UN Security Council.
“In North Kivu, Operation Shuja had an impact on the sanctioned armed group. Nonetheless, ADF pursued expansion beyond North Kivu and Ituri provinces and continued to conduct deadly attacks on civilians,” the report said.
The ADF has increased its activity in South Kivu province in recent months and sought to recruit and conduct attacks in capital Kinshasa and in Haut-Uele province, it said.
“It should be noted that (their) objective is to carry out acts of terror that make big publicity,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told a press briefing on Monday.
He said the army was making progress against the ADF through its joint operations with Uganda, particularly in the group’s strongholds where it has destroyed training centres and other sites.
The group of experts also reported new details about the ADF’s sources of funding, saying they had documented financial support from IS to the ADF and links between the ADF and IS cells in SA, Kenya and Uganda.
“Daesh (has) provided financial support to ADF, since at least 2019, through a complex financial scheme... emanating from Somalia and going through South Africa, Kenya and Uganda,” the report said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
The UN experts also obtained evidence of organisational links between the ADF and the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama’a (ASWJ) militia in Mozambique, which has also declared allegiance to Islamic State, they said.
Reuters
Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Ramaphosa’s quixotic quest and the coming Third Congo War
Al-Shabaab launches attack on Ugandan peacekeeping base in Somalia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group
Parents give DNA to help identify massacre victims in Uganda
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.