Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded by Islamic State via SA and Kenya

Report to UN Security Council says financial support funnelled from Somalia through SA, Kenya and Uganda

20 June 2023 - 20:23 Sonia Rolley
Locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda, on June 17 2023. File photo: REUTERS
Locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda, on June 17 2023. File photo: REUTERS

Kinshasa — A Ugandan armed group that killed dozens of schoolchildren last week is expanding its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with funding from Islamic State, a UN group of experts said on Tuesday.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) started as an uprising in Uganda, but has been based in neighbouring DRC since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019.

The ADF killed at least 37 people — mostly schoolchildren — in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the Congolese border on Friday night. Six children were kidnapped.

Despite a joint operation against it by the DRC and Ugandan armies, the ADF has sent scouts and fighters to plan attacks hundreds of kilometres beyond its normal area of operations in eastern DRC, the experts said in a report to the UN Security Council.

“In North Kivu, Operation Shuja had an impact on the sanctioned armed group. Nonetheless, ADF pursued expansion beyond North Kivu and Ituri provinces and continued to conduct deadly attacks on civilians,” the report said.

The ADF has increased its activity in South Kivu province in recent months and sought to recruit and conduct attacks in capital Kinshasa and in Haut-Uele province, it said.

“It should be noted that (their) objective is to carry out acts of terror that make big publicity,” DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told a press briefing on Monday.

He said the army was making progress against the ADF through its joint operations with Uganda, particularly in the group’s strongholds where it has destroyed training centres and other sites.

The group of experts also reported new details about the ADF’s sources of funding, saying they had documented financial support from IS to the ADF and links between the ADF and IS cells in SA, Kenya and Uganda.

“Daesh (has) provided financial support to ADF, since at least 2019, through a complex financial scheme... emanating from Somalia and going through South Africa, Kenya and Uganda,” the report said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

The UN experts also obtained evidence of organisational links between the ADF and the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama’a (ASWJ) militia in Mozambique, which has also declared allegiance to Islamic State, they said.

Reuters 

Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group

The ADF torched a dormitory that housed boys and entered another where girls resided and begun cutting victims using machetes
World
12 hours ago

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Ramaphosa’s quixotic quest and the coming Third Congo War

The president’s diplomatic efforts were wasted on the wrong conflict on the wrong continent
Opinion
17 hours ago

Al-Shabaab launches attack on Ugandan peacekeeping base in Somalia

Somali-based Islamist militants carried out a substantial assault against an AU base near Mogadishu, inciting an intense firefight with a yet ...
World
3 weeks ago
