Uganda’s army rescues three students abducted in school attack

In total, six were abducted

21 June 2023 - 20:57 Fiston Mahamba and Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan security forces stand guard outside Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, Uganda, June 17 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Kampala — Ugandan soldiers have rescued three of the six students who were kidnapped by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) gunmen when they stormed a school in the west of the country last week and massacred 42 people, mostly young students, the army said on Wednesday.

“There were six students kidnapped and three have so far been rescued,” said military spokesperson Felix Kulayigye.

A woman and her two children who had been kidnapped outside the school were also rescued, while two militants were killed, said Kulayigye.

On Friday night a group of fighters from Islamic State-aligned ADF stormed the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe on Uganda’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The militiamen entered a boys’ dormitory, shot at the children and set the building on fire, incinerating nearly everyone in it. They then entered a girls’ dormitory and killed them with machetes.

Most of the bodies recovered from the boys’ dormitory were burnt beyond recognition and authorities are using DNA tests to identify them.

ADF, formerly a Ugandan rebel group, operates in the jungles of eastern DRC and has over the past two decades been blamed for killings of civilians there.

The group has also sometimes carried out attacks in Uganda, including bombings at a police station and near the parliament building in the Ugandan capital in 2021.

Reuters 

