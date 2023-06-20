World / Africa

Parents give DNA to help identify massacre victims in Uganda

Authorities say attackers are an Islamic State-affiliated group

20 June 2023 - 18:10 Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan security forces cordon the scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants killed and abducted multiple people in Mpondwe, western Uganda, on June 17 2023. File photo: REUTERS
Ugandan security forces cordon the scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants killed and abducted multiple people in Mpondwe, western Uganda, on June 17 2023. File photo: REUTERS

Kampala — Parents of students missing after an attack on a school in western Uganda are flocking to the local police station to submit DNA samples that could identify their children among the 42 bodies recovered.

One of Uganda’s biggest massacres in recent decades occurred on Friday night at Lhubirira Secondary School. Assailants set alight a dormitory full of boys, then attacked a dormitory full of girls, hacking victims to death with machetes and knives.

The attackers also abducted six pupils. Authorities say the attackers are  fighters of an Islamic State-affiliated group based in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Regional police commander Tai Ramadhan said many of the bodies are charred beyond recognition so investigators use DNA samples from relatives to identify them.

Simon Kule, who had come to Bwera Police Station to give a DNA sample, was still looking for his son, Philmon Mumbere.

“So they should help us to know — either these people are still there or they are in the mortuary so that we should prepare in time.”

Solomon Mulekya was looking for his daughter, Trephine Kaghuo.

“We are not happy, because we have lost our children,” he said. “I’m there in suspense, whether the rebels they have taken her or we don’t know they killed her along the way.”

Authorities said on Monday that 20 suspected “collaborators” of the attackers, including the school’s head teacher, had been detained for questioning.

Reuters

At least 46 killed in attack on camp for displaced people in DRC’s Ituri province

Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
World
1 week ago

Fighting resumes in Khartoum after truce

Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
World
1 week ago

Sudan expels top UN envoy amid ongoing conflict

The expulsion of Volker Perthes could hinder international peace initiatives and the delivery of humanitarian aid
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
2.
Russian soldier rewarded for destroying Leopard ...
World / Europe
3.
Australia to hold constitutional referendum on ...
World / Asia
4.
Ukraine says eight settlements retaken from ...
World / Europe
5.
EU countries split over proposal to extend ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group

World / Africa

Militants kill 37, abduct six others in attack on Ugandan school — military

World / Africa

Fighting spreads west to Darfur

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.