Fighting resumes in Khartoum after truce

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
Ezulwini remains responsible for removing underground water, Supreme Court of Appeal finds
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Some analysts believe RCL’s move to split its cyclical poultry business and sell its logistics unit was a good move, but investors are not convinced
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Spaniard becomes first coach to win two trebles
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
Khartoum — Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupted across Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Sunday and residents reported air strikes soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull to eight weeks’ fighting between rival military factions.
Witnesses said the fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was some of the heaviest for weeks, and included ground battles in the densely populated neighbourhood of Haj Youssef in Bahri, one of three adjoining cities, with Khartoum and Omdurman, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.
Just after the ceasefire expired at 6am witnesses said clashes and artillery fire resumed in the north of Omdurman. They also reported clashes in southern and central Khartoum, and in Shambat along the Nile in Bahri up to the strategic Halfiya Bridge, which crosses to Omdurman.
“The truce made us relax a bit, but the war and fear are returning today,” said Musab Saleh, a 38-year-old resident of southern Khartoum.
War between Sudan’s army and the RSF broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule. The conflict has displaced more than 1.9-million people, triggering a major humanitarian crisis that threatens to spill across a volatile region.
Further deterioration
Fighting has been concentrated in the capital, much of which has become a war zone plagued by looting and clashes. But unrest has also flared elsewhere including the western region of Darfur, already suffering from a conflict that peaked in the early 2000s.
Residents and activists have reported a further deterioration in recent days in El Geneina, near the border with Chad, and new waves of attacks by Arab nomadic tribes with ties to the RSF.
Among those killed were a number of human rights activists, lawyers and doctors, according to the Darfur Bar Association, which monitors the conflict in the region.
The city has been largely cut off from telephone networks for several weeks.
Another affected city is El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State southwest of Khartoum and on a major route to Darfur. Residents say it is effectively under siege due to the conflict, with supplies of food and medicine cut off.
The wider Kordofan region is an important agricultural area and source of livestock, oil seeds and gum arabic.
“The situation is difficult. The RSF are spread out on the roads between the villages and they are looting. There are gangs looting everywhere. Moving from place to place became dangerous,” north Kordofan resident Mohamed Salman told Reuters by phone. “We don’t know how we will plant or how we will live in this situation.”
The RSF has said it is trying to counter looting, and has denied responsibility for the violence in Darfur.
About 400,000 of those who have fled their homes have crossed into neighbouring countries, about half of them heading north to Egypt.
On Saturday, Egypt tightened entry rules by extending a requirement for entry visas from men aged 16-50 to all Sudanese citizens. Even before the rule change, thousands of Sudanese had faced long waits near the border as they tried to obtain visas.
The 24-hour ceasefire that began on Saturday morning was negotiated at talks led by Saudi Arabia and the US in Jeddah. A previous, 12-day ceasefire agreed by the two sides in Jeddah had been repeatedly violated.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fighting resumes in Khartoum after truce
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Khartoum — Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupted across Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Sunday and residents reported air strikes soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull to eight weeks’ fighting between rival military factions.
Witnesses said the fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was some of the heaviest for weeks, and included ground battles in the densely populated neighbourhood of Haj Youssef in Bahri, one of three adjoining cities, with Khartoum and Omdurman, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.
Just after the ceasefire expired at 6am witnesses said clashes and artillery fire resumed in the north of Omdurman. They also reported clashes in southern and central Khartoum, and in Shambat along the Nile in Bahri up to the strategic Halfiya Bridge, which crosses to Omdurman.
“The truce made us relax a bit, but the war and fear are returning today,” said Musab Saleh, a 38-year-old resident of southern Khartoum.
War between Sudan’s army and the RSF broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule. The conflict has displaced more than 1.9-million people, triggering a major humanitarian crisis that threatens to spill across a volatile region.
Further deterioration
Fighting has been concentrated in the capital, much of which has become a war zone plagued by looting and clashes. But unrest has also flared elsewhere including the western region of Darfur, already suffering from a conflict that peaked in the early 2000s.
Residents and activists have reported a further deterioration in recent days in El Geneina, near the border with Chad, and new waves of attacks by Arab nomadic tribes with ties to the RSF.
Among those killed were a number of human rights activists, lawyers and doctors, according to the Darfur Bar Association, which monitors the conflict in the region.
The city has been largely cut off from telephone networks for several weeks.
Another affected city is El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State southwest of Khartoum and on a major route to Darfur. Residents say it is effectively under siege due to the conflict, with supplies of food and medicine cut off.
The wider Kordofan region is an important agricultural area and source of livestock, oil seeds and gum arabic.
“The situation is difficult. The RSF are spread out on the roads between the villages and they are looting. There are gangs looting everywhere. Moving from place to place became dangerous,” north Kordofan resident Mohamed Salman told Reuters by phone. “We don’t know how we will plant or how we will live in this situation.”
The RSF has said it is trying to counter looting, and has denied responsibility for the violence in Darfur.
About 400,000 of those who have fled their homes have crossed into neighbouring countries, about half of them heading north to Egypt.
On Saturday, Egypt tightened entry rules by extending a requirement for entry visas from men aged 16-50 to all Sudanese citizens. Even before the rule change, thousands of Sudanese had faced long waits near the border as they tried to obtain visas.
The 24-hour ceasefire that began on Saturday morning was negotiated at talks led by Saudi Arabia and the US in Jeddah. A previous, 12-day ceasefire agreed by the two sides in Jeddah had been repeatedly violated.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sudan expels top UN envoy amid ongoing conflict
Fighting intensifies in Sudan as ceasefire ends
Sudanese fighters invade national museum
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.