World / Africa

Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group

The ADF torched a dormitory that housed boys and entered another where girls resided and begun cutting victims using machetes

20 June 2023 - 09:53 Elias Biryabarema
A view shows a section of the burnt building at the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants linked to rebel group ADF killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda on June 17, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a section of the burnt building at the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants linked to rebel group ADF killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda on June 17, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

Kampala — Ugandan authorities said on Monday that 20 people had been detained for questioning about their possible role in the massacre of 42 people, mostly students, on Friday by the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

“At least 20 suspected ADF collaborators have been arrested, to assist with our investigations,” the country’s police force said in a statement.

Those detained, police said, included the school’s headteacher.

A group of fighters from the Islamic State-linked rebels stormed the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, a town on Uganda's border with Democratic Republic of Congo, at about 11.30pm on Friday.

They torched one dormitory that housed boys and entered another where girls resided and begun cutting victims using machetes.

Of the 42 killed in the attack, 37 were students.

The student victims included a 12-year-old girl in her first year of secondary school education, according to police. Seventeen bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition and DNA tests are being used to identify the bodies, police said.

“All the 17 burnt bodies were male and the burns were distributed all over the bodies, both front and back. One of the victims had an additional gunshot wound," police said.

ADF was founded in Uganda in the 1990s. For years, the insurgents battled against the government of President Yoweri Museveni from their base in the Rwenzori Mountains, which straddle Uganda’s border with Congo.

Eventually, Uganda’s military dislodged it and the group fled into the dense jungles of eastern Congo where they have been blamed for brutal attacks on civilians, over the years.

ADF fighters have occasionally carried out attacks inside Uganda, including bombings in Kampala in 2021.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
2.
Australia to hold constitutional referendum on ...
World / Asia
3.
Ukraine says eight settlements retaken from ...
World / Europe
4.
British billionaire on board missing submarine ...
World / Americas
5.
Ramaphosa to discuss UN charter, Brics summit ...
World

Related Articles

Militants kill 37, abduct six others in attack on Ugandan school — military

World / Africa

Al-Shabaab launches attack on Ugandan peacekeeping base in Somalia

World / Africa

At least 30 killed by suspected ADF militia in eastern DRC

World / Africa

DRC says four killed, dozens still missing after ambush on convoy

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.