Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday

Business Day TV talks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Battle must not cloud SA’s bid to end load-shedding, ANC SG says
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Law firm is seeking redress for clients whose assets were wiped out during Credit Suisse’s takeover by UBS
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Libyans are ending their month-long Ramadan fast on different days this year because of bitter political splits
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
Benghazi — Libyans are celebrating Islam’s Eid al-Fitr holiday — and ending their month-long Ramadan fast — on different days this year because of bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts.
Religious authorities in east Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they had sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.
In Tripoli, the capital, religious authorities linked to the national interim government said they had not seen the moon and the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.
“This is madness and I pray it ends here,” said Ahmed Mesbah, 50, in Tripoli, who has chosen to celebrate Eid on Friday. “We are divided among those who fast and those who have stopped fasting,” he added.
The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The country split in 2014 between warring factions in east and west, a rift that remains despite comparative peace since 2020.
While people in areas controlled by eastern factions appeared to be universally celebrating Eid on Friday, people living in Tripoli and some other parts of the west seemed split between those celebrating and those still fasting.
“The split between east and west on such a happy occasion is hurtful and makes me sad. I’m afraid of more splits going deeper in our lives in Libya,” said Mohamed Salem, in Tripoli, who is still fasting.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Tripoli said people should follow the grand mufti’s decision to wait until Saturday. The parliament, which backs a rival administration, said Eid started on Friday.
In western areas of Libya, divisions over Eid, which even extended to different members of the same families, appeared to partly reflect divisions over the role of the mufti, Sadiq al-Ghariani, who is seen as close to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The brotherhood has been party to the regional and political disputes in Libya, including against the eastern-based factions and some Salafist Muslim groups. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Libya’s bitter divisions split Eid holiday
Libyans are ending their month-long Ramadan fast on different days this year because of bitter political splits
Benghazi — Libyans are celebrating Islam’s Eid al-Fitr holiday — and ending their month-long Ramadan fast — on different days this year because of bitter political splits that persist despite years of peace efforts.
Religious authorities in east Libya, aligned with the parliament which is based there, said they had sighted the crescent moon on Thursday, making it the last day of fasting and setting Friday as Eid.
In Tripoli, the capital, religious authorities linked to the national interim government said they had not seen the moon and the holiday would not begin until Saturday, meaning people should fast another day.
“This is madness and I pray it ends here,” said Ahmed Mesbah, 50, in Tripoli, who has chosen to celebrate Eid on Friday. “We are divided among those who fast and those who have stopped fasting,” he added.
The date of Eid is normally set by the official religious authority in each country, but Libya has had little stability since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising against ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The country split in 2014 between warring factions in east and west, a rift that remains despite comparative peace since 2020.
While people in areas controlled by eastern factions appeared to be universally celebrating Eid on Friday, people living in Tripoli and some other parts of the west seemed split between those celebrating and those still fasting.
“The split between east and west on such a happy occasion is hurtful and makes me sad. I’m afraid of more splits going deeper in our lives in Libya,” said Mohamed Salem, in Tripoli, who is still fasting.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Tripoli said people should follow the grand mufti’s decision to wait until Saturday. The parliament, which backs a rival administration, said Eid started on Friday.
In western areas of Libya, divisions over Eid, which even extended to different members of the same families, appeared to partly reflect divisions over the role of the mufti, Sadiq al-Ghariani, who is seen as close to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The brotherhood has been party to the regional and political disputes in Libya, including against the eastern-based factions and some Salafist Muslim groups.
Reuters
Nearly 80 people die in surge for Ramadan donations in Yemen
Residents flee Khartoum as army targets rebel reinforcements
Revenge spending beats inflation in Indonesia as Covid-19 restrictions ease
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nearly 80 people die in surge for Ramadan donations in Yemen
Residents flee Khartoum as army targets rebel reinforcements
Revenge spending beats inflation in Indonesia as Covid-19 restrictions ease
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.