Harare — War veterans in Zimbabwe have resolved to march to the Robert Mugabe International Airport to demand the removal of its "dirty" name.

Formerly Harare International Airport‚ the facility was renamed in November 2017‚ a few days before Mugabe was forced to resign through a military-orchestrated operation.

Speaking at a media conference in Harare on Tuesday‚ War Veterans’ leader and newly elected member of parliament for Gokwe Central‚ Victor Matematanda‚ said Mugabe had joined a long list of sell-outs of the liberation struggle. "Tomorrow we are going to demand the removal of Mugabe’s dirty name and we ask our leaders to put the names of our heroes [instead]‚" he said.

On the eve of the harmonised elections‚ Mugabe declared that he would not vote for his "oppressors" in reference to the Zanu-PF. Thereafter‚ president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s poor showing in various constituencies in the three Mashonaland provinces was linked to Mugabe’s last-minute support for opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa told the Zanu-PF supporters last week that there were Mugabe elements within the party that had sabotaged him and he would fire them from the party.