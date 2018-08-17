World / Africa

ZIMBABWE ELECTION

Court sets date for Mnangagwa challenge

17 August 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Members of the Zimbabwe ruling party ZANU-PF applaud their leader Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Harare — The Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe will hear the opposition’s legal challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election on August 22, the ruling party said on Thursday.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is suing Zanu-PF and the election commission over alleged fraud in the July 30 vote.

50.8%

is the proportion of votes Mnangagwa received in his win

The ballot was Zimbabwe’s first poll since the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who succeeded Mugabe, narrowly won the presidential race with 50.8% of the vote — just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC’s Nelson Chamisa, who received 44.3% of the vote.

Mnangagwa’s inauguration, which had been planned for Sunday, was postponed pending the court’s ruling.

