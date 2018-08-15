World / Africa

Zanu-PF challenges opposition’s court attempt to overturn election

15 August 2018 - 14:16 Agency Staff
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, one of the lawyers representing Zanu-PF's presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, arrives to file opposing papers at the Constitutional Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, one of the lawyers representing Zanu-PF's presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, arrives to file opposing papers at the Constitutional Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party filed a counter-petition challenging the opposition’s court bid to overturn election results that gave a narrow victory to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF submitted its papers to the country’s constitutional court, which is considering an appeal by the opposition MDC party alleging that the election was rigged in favour of Mnangagwa, Robert Mugabe’s former vice-president.

The MDC has accused the Zanu-PF and the election commission of ballot fraud in the July 30 vote, Zimbabwe’s first poll since the ousting of Mugabe in November.

"We have filed our papers opposing the petition filed by the MDC," Paul Mangwana, a Zanu-PF spokesperson and member of the legal team, told AFP. "It’s now up to the court to decide."

Mnangagwa narrowly won the presidential race with 50.8% of the vote — just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC’s Nelson Chamisa, who won 44.3%. Mnangagwa’s inauguration — which had been planned for Sunday August 12 — was postponed until the court makes its ruling.

Mnangagwa had vowed the elections would be free and fair, and would turn a page on Mugabe’s repressive 37-year rule. However, the election was marred by the army opening fire on protesters, killing six; allegations of vote-rigging; and a crackdown on opposition activists.

Analysts say the MDC’s legal challenge has little chance of success given the courts’ historic tilt towards Zanu-PF, which has ruled since independence from British colonial rule in 1980.

"It’s a high hurdle to get over," Derek Matyszak, a senior researcher at the Institute of Security Studies, told AFP. "It’s almost a foregone conclusion." Judges have 14 days from August 10 to rule on the case.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cars and clothing lead surprisingly large rise in ...
World / Americas
2.
Zanu-PF challenges opposition’s court attempt to ...
World / Africa
3.
Avocados: a staple for European hipsters and a ...
World / Africa
4.
Moon Jae-in says visit to North Korea will be ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

All eyes on Zimbabwe’s election ruling acid test
World / Africa

Southern Africa’s liberation movements: can they abandon old bad habits?
News

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to put elections behind them
World / Africa

Behind Zanu-PF’s brutal crackdown
Features / Africa

JUSTICE MALALA: The hypocrisy of Emmerson Mnangagwa
Opinion / Food for Thought

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.