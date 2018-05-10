Death toll from Kenyan floods surges after dam bursts

Nairobi — The death toll from devastating floods in Kenya surged on Wednesday, when at least 20 people were killed when a dam burst in Nakuru county.

The dam in Solai, 190km north-west of the capital Nairobi, burst after weeks of heavy rain, causing "huge destruction", a government official said on Thursday.

A local television station said 20 bodies had been recovered so far. Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter it had rescued 39 people.

Earlier on Wednesday, before the dam burst, the Kenyan government said the rain had killed 132 people and displaced 222,456 in 32 counties since March.

"The water [from the dam burst] has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained," Lee Kinyajui, the governor of Nakuru, said on Wednesday.

Kenya, like other countries in East Africa, has experienced heavy rain over the past two months.

Authorities have distributed food, worth almost $6m, and medicine to prevent and contain an outbreak of water-borne diseases, the Interior Ministry said.

The capital, Nairobi, and the Rift Valley in the country’s west are among areas where rain is expected to continue in the seven days to May 14, the Kenya meteorological department said on its website on Monday. On Twitter it warned of possible landslides in areas where the soil has been saturated by rain and floodwater.

Last week, at least 12 people were killed when a building collapsed during torrential rains in Nairobi. On Wednesday, the UN office for the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs reported a death toll of 118, up from 100 on May 4. It warned more rain in flood-prone areas could drive thousands from their homes by Monday.

Reuters and Bloomberg