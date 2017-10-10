World / Africa

Kenya’s Raila Odinga withdraws from re-run of tainted August election

10 October 2017 - 17:04 Agency Staff
POPULAR: Coalition for Reform and Democracy presidential candidate and Kenya’s Prime Minister Raila Odinga waves to supporters as he arrives for his final campaign rally in Nairobi on Friday. Picture: REUTERS
POPULAR: Coalition for Reform and Democracy presidential candidate and Kenya’s Prime Minister Raila Odinga waves to supporters as he arrives for his final campaign rally in Nairobi on Friday. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga announced on Tuesday that he was withdrawing from a re-run of the presidential election, saying electoral officials had failed to make necessary reforms.

"After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by [the party] vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for October 26 2017," he said.

AFP

Kenyan police fire teargas at protesters calling for election board to be fired

The opposition might boycott the election re-run if a proposed amendment to the election law is passed, which could prevent the supreme court from ...
World
4 days ago

Tensions in Kenya as law is changed ahead of election re-run

New electoral law means manual tallying supersedes those electronically transmitted, but the IEBC says ‘We don’t need any other law to ...
World
12 days ago

Kenyan opposition walks out of talks on election rerun

Raila Odinga’s alliance says the Jubilee Party’s proposed ‘drastic changes’ will turn the elections watchdog into a ...
World
12 days ago

Chief prosecutor orders Kenya police to investigate election officials

Keriako Tobiko says investigations must be concluded within 21 days
World
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
IMF warns of risks as it lifts global growth ...
World
2.
Kenya’s Raila Odinga withdraws from re-run of ...
World / Africa
3.
Iran keeping ‘all options’ open if Trump declares ...
World / Americas
4.
Turkish police fire teargas at group ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Kenyan police fire teargas at protesters calling for election board to be fired
World / Africa

Tensions in Kenya as law is changed ahead of election re-run
World / Africa

Kenyan opposition walks out of talks on election rerun
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.