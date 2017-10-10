Kenya’s Raila Odinga withdraws from re-run of tainted August election

Nairobi — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga announced on Tuesday that he was withdrawing from a re-run of the presidential election, saying electoral officials had failed to make necessary reforms.

"After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by [the party] vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for October 26 2017," he said.

AFP