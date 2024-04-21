Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude on Saturday for the passage by the US House of Representatives of a military aid bill for his country and said the assistance would save lives and “bring a just end” to the war with Russia.
“I am grateful to the US House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelensky wrote on X.
The president said the bill “will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger”.
Minutes later, in his nightly video address, the president said the assistance “will be felt by our soldiers on the front lines” and praised the role of “American leadership” in preserving a rules-based international order.
“We will certainly use American support to strengthen both our nations and bring a just end to this war. A war that Putin must lose.”
The bills making up the legislative package provide $60.84bn to Ukraine, including $23bn to replenish US weapons, stocks and facilities.
The US Senate, which passed a similar measure two months ago, is expected to approve the current bills next week and pass them on to President Joe Biden to sign.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writing on Telegram, said passage of the bill was evidence that the US showed “leadership and resolve” in fighting for peace and security.
Shmyhal expressed thanks for approval of provisions that would help set the stage for the US to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding after the destruction of the war.
“We will receive an important resource for victory and reconstruction,” he wrote on Telegram. “I call on other countries where Russian assets are held to follow this example.”
Zelensky thanks US for approving military aid
The bills making up the legislative package provide $60.84bn to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude on Saturday for the passage by the US House of Representatives of a military aid bill for his country and said the assistance would save lives and “bring a just end” to the war with Russia.
“I am grateful to the US House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelensky wrote on X.
The president said the bill “will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger”.
Minutes later, in his nightly video address, the president said the assistance “will be felt by our soldiers on the front lines” and praised the role of “American leadership” in preserving a rules-based international order.
“We will certainly use American support to strengthen both our nations and bring a just end to this war. A war that Putin must lose.”
The bills making up the legislative package provide $60.84bn to Ukraine, including $23bn to replenish US weapons, stocks and facilities.
The US Senate, which passed a similar measure two months ago, is expected to approve the current bills next week and pass them on to President Joe Biden to sign.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writing on Telegram, said passage of the bill was evidence that the US showed “leadership and resolve” in fighting for peace and security.
Shmyhal expressed thanks for approval of provisions that would help set the stage for the US to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding after the destruction of the war.
“We will receive an important resource for victory and reconstruction,” he wrote on Telegram. “I call on other countries where Russian assets are held to follow this example.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.